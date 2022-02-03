All tax deadlines scheduled for February 2022: the complete calendar

All the tax deadlines for the month of February 2022: discover the complete calendar to meet them.

Many tax deadlines provided for in month of February. There are many news that will concern the transfer of the tax benefit of the building bonus, the accounting obligations of the value added tax, the withholding taxes. Let’s find out what are the most important deadlines to keep in mind during this month.

During this month they are different fiscal deadlines foreseen, for this the taxpayers will have to respect them. First of all starting from February 7 the Super bonus 110%, in the face of the fraud problem that has emerged in recent months, the government has decided to tighten the regulations of the various building bonuses. The tax credit in fact it may be sold only once by both beneficiaries and suppliers. The price list will also be published on 9 February: 35 items will provide information on all the maximum spending values ​​for the various works.

Tax deadlines, the calendar for February 2022

The February 15 the issue and the registration of invoices deferred related to goods delivered or shipped in the previous calendar month resulting from a transport document or other document to identify the subjects between whom the transaction is carried out. Invoices for services rendered in the previous calendar month will also be recorded. The February 16 is expected settlement and payment of VAT relative to the previous month. Payment is made using the F24 form using telematic methods.

READ ALSO >>> Green Pass mandatory also for Poste Italiane: access methods

THE employers instead they will have to pay the withholding taxes on income from employment and similar paid in the previous month. The payment of withholdings made on self-employment income paid in December is also foreseen. Always the February 16 you will have to fulfill all financial transaction tax payments, as required by law 228/2012. The tax relates to transactions in derivative financial instruments and on transferable securities carried out in the previous month. The February 28th instead, the payment of stamp duty relating to electronic invoices issued in the fourth quarter of the year 2021. It is also possible to pay on the website of the Revenue Agency.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> IPTV, a new shot by the GdF: blow for many ‘crafty’

By the end of the month, the first payment of the year for those who have joined the installment plan provided for by the decree Scrapping ter. If the installment is not paid by February 28, only 5 days of tolerance are allowed. THE holders of a VAT number on a flat-rate basis and registered in the INPS categories of artisans and traders, they will be able to apply for a 35% contribution reduction. The application can be submitted through the appropriate function in the contribution drawer.