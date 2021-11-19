all taxpayers in the crosshairs

The squeeze of the tax authorities will become more and more stringent, checks will increase and all taxpayers will be subjected to checks.

The arrival of the Christmas season it will not stop the fiscal checks. The checks will be increasingly tightened and will concern all taxpayers. Current accounts, bonuses and concessions will end in the viewfinder and if omissions or errors in communications or movements made will be identified sanctions. The squeeze will come above all with regard to the measures that the Government provides to citizens to help those in difficulty to recover from the economic crisis. The discoveries relating to the crafty citizens of the Income of Citizenship have aroused the attention of the Revenue Agency. The controls, now, will mainly concern the incentives dedicated to the home.

Tightening of the tax authorities, checks on bonuses are increasing

Facade bonuses, seismabonus, eco-bonuses are some of the measures that the Government has provided to help citizens who want renovate a property with a view to energy efficiency. Given that the Revenue Agency has, for now, identified further 800 million of non-existent credits the checks will increase and the intention is to track down the greatest number of “crafty”.

All the building bonuses, therefore, will come strictly controlled by the tax authorities. Specifically, the institution will evaluate the expenses actually carried out and the interventions that have actually been carried out. This is because numerous irregularities have been found relating to a unjustified increase in the costs of the works. Not only by the taxpayer but also by the company that deals with the restructuring. To overcome this problem, a document will be drawn up with the list and the amounts of the interventions to which everyone will have to refer.

RdC and current account, nothing escapes the tax authorities

The squeeze of the Fisco will also cover current accounts of taxpayers and the Basic income. As already mentioned, the Revenue Agency has already identified many citizens who illegitimately perceived the RoC. Now, then, the measure will be immediately removed from those who do not undertake actively looking for work. The task of verifying the honesty of the beneficiaries of the facility will be up not only to the Revenue Agency but also to the Employment Centers since the new restrictions will necessarily increase the visits of the recipients to the Centers.

Finally, as regards current accounts, checks will increase on the movements made. In particular, withdrawals and deposits will be investigated. This is due to the squeeze of the tax authorities on the use of cash to be able to give greater impetus to the fight against tax evasion and money laundering.