All that could be missing if the Omicron situation got really serious

BERN – What would become of our society if not even the most basic things worked? We are talking about the water that comes out of the tap, electricity, the mobile network but also the police and ambulances that arrive when someone is sick and the firefighters who intervene when there is a fire.

They are the basic foundations of the infrastructure that allows our society to function and, in Bern, there are those who worry that Omicron will go so far as to upset it. It should be surprising to a certain extent, because in reality a serious flu pandemic is one of the catastrophic scenarios for which the Confederation has been preparing contingency plans for years.

A disease not necessarily serious but with an infectious potential so high as to make a large part of the population non-performing – due to illness or quarantine. In this sense, Omicron is much more worrying than Covid itself. Because the contagion seems to be mild but extremely faster. This is confirmed by the surging and record-breaking cases in Switzerland as well as in the world.

Our German neighbors were the first to assess the risk of a systemic collapse, but the Confederation seems to be more or less of the same opinion: “We share the assessment of the German experts, a violent wave of Omicron could put the infrastructure in difficulty Switzerland, logistics and local transport may also no longer be guaranteed, ”Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) spokesperson Sandra Walker told 20 Minuten.

Water and electricity – Precisely for this eventuality, the elaboration and adaptation of all the emergency plans with regard to essential services is already underway. In fact, in many cantons, the supply of water and electricity can be monitored remotely and from the home office.

Letters and packages – What about postal deliveries? In the event of a shortage of postmen, Swiss Post could take advantage of civil protection soldiers, as confirmed by the Yellow Giant who is in close contact with the FOPH.

Police and trains – The SBB, for their part, guarantee that they will do everything possible to respect the mandate of the Confederation: “We are ready for various emergency scenarios”, confirms spokeswoman Jeannine Egi. As for police officers, the situation varies from canton to canton: “We are preparing for different scenarios, but for now the course of the pandemic is still uncertain,” explains the Canton of Bern.