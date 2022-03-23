All that glitters is not art

On the occasion of the premiere this month of batmanwe have already shown you our first tribute to the Gotham City vigilante detective, but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz:

On batmanafter two years stalking the streets of the city as Batman (Robert Pattinson) and striking fear into the evil minds of criminals, Bruce Wayne is deep in the shadows of Gotham City. This lone vigilante has few trusted allies -Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)- among the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures. And that has led him to become the only incarnation of revenge among her fellow citizens.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads the World’s Greatest Detective on an underworld investigation, where he crosses paths with the likes of Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton/aka Enigma (paul dano). As the evidence draws closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clearer, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long ravaged Gotham City. .

Migl_on