All that remains is to abolish the visa of former Foreign Minister Claude Joseph

Politically wise and diplomatically correct, the decision of the President Abinader of ban entry to the republic by former Haitian foreign minister, Claude Joseph, is a warning and frees the country from possible events that this politician could plot against his government.

The only thing missing, which could be done through an administrative measure, is to remove the visa of the former chancellor, although not the group of twelve leaders of gangs that cause terror among citizens in the neighboring country, and who may not have visited the country.

Joseph is seeking his leadership among Haitians based on his attack on the Dominican part for what he understands to be racism and mistreatment of migrants who cross the border to look for work in construction and other jobs and to study.

Never has Joseph attacked the gangs that are armed throughout the country and that have intimidated the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. There are those who believe that rather some of those gangs protect him and are on his side in the denunciations of Dominican racism.

Joseph does not have a political party, but he believes that he can articulate one that is based not only on anti-Dominicanism, but also on the condition of “redeemer” of the poor. He seeks to be a conjunction of Dessalinnes, Petion and Christhope, who punished RD.

Perhaps Abinader thought about Joseph’s declaration of persona non grata at length so as not to put an ingredient of bad humor in the relations of the two countries, although it is known that the former foreign minister is not a relevant figure; Many Haitians view him with resentment.

The reaction of social media and public opinion widely favored the decision of Abinader, who had promoted the construction of a dividing wall that aims to prevent the passage of illegal Haitians and protect cattle and other animals against looters.

Joseph looks for space

With the political leadership collapsed and the country’s institutions in agony, the former foreign minister seeks to make his space and emerge, as Jean Bertrand Aristide did in 1990, capturing on a rope the popular discontent against the remnants of Duvalierism and the oligarchy.

Although with good education, something common between the two men, Joseph does not have the charisma of the old priest, but he would aspire to dominate the balcony that Daniel Fignolé requested at the end of 1950, although he ended up like the others, politicians defeated by Duvalier Sr.

Aristide, whose political future is debatable in terms of returning to the Presidency through elections, remains in his house in the Tabarre sector and rarely leaves it. It is said that his popular base remains unscathed. Many years have passed since his first government (1991).

Days ago a huge crowd took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand the return of Aristide as the only one who can save the country’s situation. It is so serious that Aristide would be received even by the oligarchic families that have fled abroad.

Evicted by the great powers that proclaimed themselves “friends of Haiti”, the country has had its main disaster in the loss of security at the hands of gangs of armed thugs, which drives away investors, tourists and humanitarian congregations.

The sinking of the nation into poverty and the poor in extreme misery due to lack of food, fuel and the division that gangs have made of sectors in which they seek to establish their domination, make Haiti an unlivable society.

Aristide, now 70 years old, if elected in elections that are still uncertain, would find a situation so difficult that anyone would not want it. Already for the 2015 elections, perhaps knowing that he was very controversial, the former priest promoted Dr. Maryse Narcisse as a presidential candidate, at the time the most prepared of all the contenders, but Jovenel Moïse, from the Tet Kale party of former President Michel, won. Martely, believed to be for fraud.

Despite the fact that Haitians come to study and seek work on Dominican soil to the point that engineers can be found in charge of buildings under construction, even in Dominican government works, there is a feeling “in pectore” worthy of study.

Although Joseph had not studied the phenomenon, he belongs to the minority of Haitian political leaders who blame the Dominican Republic for the misfortunes that are experienced on their side, despite the fact that most of them are due to political squabbles, catastrophes and plagues. The last two Dominican governments have done a great deal to ease immigration conditions between the two countries, despite the consuls appointed in various Haitian cities who have gone out of their way to make money on visas, an unethical business.

a political stick

By ordering the prohibition of entry of the former Haitian foreign minister and the leaders of the gangs that terrorize the country, President Abinader issued an unspoken warning for those gangs to stay away from the Dominican side, so that they do not need to use force.

Incidentally, Abinader removed from the middle, for his convenience, the unfortunate issue of reducing the education budget, which was established at 4% after an arduous struggle in which all political and social sectors joined.

The worst thing that could happen to the Abinader regime is that it be from within its supporters or his regime the origin of the noises that drive the population crazy and that forgets all the real good that its government does or that it consolidates in its programs.

Abinader has a lot of pressure. The reports on the growth of the economy and the decrease in inflation do not receive due attention from their opponents, although lately several independent voices from the parties recognize and ponder this reality.

Within his party the Modern Revolutionary, PRM, there are regrets because some leaders from the base were left out of positions in the party leadership. They who know each other give arguments in private about those exclusions of people who seem too controversial for what the future anticipates, such as the re-election of President Abinader.