All that remains is to wonder why the General charged for the snacks

The Big Short – The big bet still remains one of the most fascinating and interesting films of the last ten years, the one able to make us appreciate the cinema of Adam McKay, which we then fell in love with for good Vice (as I wrote in an article, in 2019).

The big bet was, and remains, exceptional for various reasons, but what amazed us above all was its ability to be a didactic product in the good sense of the term, providing viewers with an enormous amount of information that many probably only partially knew, but making it highly digestible thanks to some gimmicks, such as a choral cast who knew how to work perfectly, or by entrusting explanations, for example, to Margot Robbie immersed in a bubble bath. And if Robbie who, in these conditions, talks about the financial crisis is not a brilliant idea, then you tell me what it can be.

From the ensemble cast, McKay then moved on to the vision of a single character, that is the quick-change Christian Bale, in the role of Dick Cheney, American vice-president in the Bush administration – in Vice, in fact – but it worked just the same thanks to an excellent script, an enlightened direction, the talent of Bale and that of Amy Adams who played his wife Lynne. And now I’m back with Don’t Look Upinstead, the ensemble cast, certainly necessary for McKay’s purpose in this film.

Whether or not you have seen the latest work of the filmmaker from Philadelphia, it is very likely that your social networks, from Christmas to today, have been a flood of posts and comments referring to Don’t Look Up, on everyone’s lips and keyboards. , passed with full marks by the Italian critics but not by the American one.

That the judgment is divided in the States is more or less understandable, given the lightly veiled criticism of a certain type of political class whose voters make up about half of the nation, and given the fact that the film, perfectly in line with the current world , provides for two opposing factions with a division, however, corroborated by today’s communication.

We could ask ourselves, and respond accordingly, why the same did not happen in Italy, but the discussion relating to our criticism is very thorny and we are not here to talk about this. Everyone draw their own conclusions.

Look up, look down, kiss whoever you want

Of course, what seems out of the question is the fact that we are getting used to mediocrity more and more rapidly, and unfortunately we are much more than the Americans.

Because Don’t Look Up, let’s face it, it’s a good film, born from an excellent idea, but nothing more.

If we think about Doctor Strangelove, to the way Kubrick over 50 years ago he could describe the end of humanity and then we turn our gaze to McKay’s film and realize how distant they are.

Far be it from me to support the populist rhetoric of the “yesterday was better than today” trend, since many things have also improved over time, not only thanks to technology, but I also refer to the preparation of the actors or the technical cast, and indeed of directors in able to surprise us again positively there are, with McKay that his previous works remain one of these data, yet I wonder why the vast majority of people are discovering it precisely with this film.

For the message he sends? That seems to me to be the problem, and clearly not for the message itself, but for the fact that it tells us things we know (or we should know) very well and uses irony ineffectively.

Big Short makes you think a lot more, and the underlying irreverence is inconstant, not allowing us to detach ourselves from what the film tells. Don’t Look Up instead he uses the choral cast, with undoubtedly excellent interpretations (and this was also obvious, given the names), to entertain, ending up the victim of a paradox and essentially reiterating a single message for over two hours, making the movie. It seems truly incredible to me that irony as an end in itself prevails among the best moments, with undoubtedly amusing scenes almost always entrusted to that phenomenon of Jonah Hill.

If we want to bring further attention to the urgency of issues related to climate change, I do not think it is useful that Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) yell the truth at the screen at us, stating the obvious as if we were all too foolish.

I don’t even think it will remind us that the celebrity culture, embodied by the character of Riley Bina (Ariana Grande), distract us from more important attention actually changes something, but it sounds like redundant and sterile rhetoric.

Finally, underlining that the purpose of the media is one’s own survival and therefore the share and the means by which this is achieved are worth more than the truth, then relying on the mass communication machine to try to convey information and change public opinion is a ridiculous contradiction.

The film is for the viewer, but the viewer should know these things already. And if he has chosen to pursue another path, it will certainly not be the screams of Dibiasky or the doctor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) to make him change his mind.

We know well that our problem is not so much the asteroid that comes from space but humanity on Earth, but McKay also wants to remind us of this, also blaming those on the “right” side of the fence.

Despite its flaws, with Melancholia Lars Von Trier he chose a more captivating, less trite and more effective way to reach the public. Don’t Look Up he could have done something more convincing rather than relying on a lackluster satire and a reiterated message.

Then, if the film really helps to do something about climate change, I’ll be ready to take back every word, but for the moment it remains a nice entertainment product and little more.

In the end, the only real question worth noting is why the General Themes charged for water and snacks.