all the 2022 housing incentives

Home, there are many bonuses confirmed also for 2022. They range from superbonus, the discount for ordinary renovations to incentives for furniture and taps up to the discount for the renovation of facades.

Superbonus. There deduction of 110% for the anti-seismic adaptation and the improvement of the energy efficiency of the houses, it will be possible to exploit again this year, even for single-family houses, without any Isee constraint, and also in the case of a second home. However, it is requested that 30 percent of the works be completed by 30 June.

Superbonus earthquake zones until 2025. In the areas affected by the earthquake, the extension of the superbonus extends up to 2025, while a specific rule makes it possible to apply it also to buildings that use district heating.

Facade bonus. The facade bonus, which provided for a 90% deduction until last year for the renovation of the facades of buildings in historic centers, is also extended for 2022 but drops to 60%.

Renovations. The tax relief on building renovation interventions is instead equal to 50% and the maximum spending limit is 96,000 euros. The deduction must be divided into 10 equal annual installments. There is also an income tax deduction, up to a maximum amount of 96,000 euros, even for those who buy refurbished residential buildings. In particular, the deduction is due in the case of restoration and conservative redevelopment and building renovation interventions, concerning entire buildings, carried out by construction or real estate renovation companies and by building cooperatives, which provide within 18 months from the date of completion of the works to the next alienation or assignment of the property.

Mobile bonuses. The 50% deduction for the purchase of furniture and large household appliances (class A + or higher) for a building undergoing renovation has also been extended to 2022. These also include air conditioning appliances. The subsidy, which is not bound to any ISEE parameter, will have a maximum spending ceiling of 10 thousand euros in 2022 (it was 16 thousand this year), with the discount that can therefore reach 5 thousand euros. To obtain the incentive there must have been a restructuring intervention associated with the purchase of furniture and appliances. The start date of the works must be earlier than the one in which the expenses for the furniture are made (but the renovation can also be later). In any case, the payment must be traceable and the check is not allowed, just as it is not possible to receive the discount on the invoice or the transfer of credit.

Water bonus. The incentive designed to reduce water consumption has also been extended until 2023. To help save water resources, a bonus of 1,000 euros is granted to individuals who replace existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or individual housing units with ceramic sanitary ware with new reduced-drain appliances and taps, shower heads and columns shower with new limited water flow appliances. In particular, the subsidy is recognized for the costs incurred for the installation of ceramic sanitary ware with maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters and related waste systems, including the connected plumbing and masonry works and the disassembly and decommissioning of existing systems. The incentive can also be obtained for the installation of taps and mixers for bathrooms and kitchens, including devices for controlling the flow of water with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute, and for shower heads and shower columns with values water flow rate equal to or less than 9 liters per minute.

Bonuns drinking water. To rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers, there is a tax credit of 50% of the expenses incurred between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022 for the purchase and installation of filter systems; mineralization; cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide “aimed at improving the quality of water for human consumption supplied by aqueducts”. The maximum amount of expenses on which to calculate the subsidy is set at 1,000 euros for each property, for individuals and 5,000 euros for each property used for commercial or institutional activity, for businesses, arts and professions. and non-commercial entities.

Architectural barriers. Finally, a specific bonus is introduced, with a deduction percentage equal to 75 percent, for the removal of architectural barriers and the installation of lifts or hoists.