all the advances of Marvel that will be given

A little because of the pandemic and another because of organizing their own events, Marvel has been moving away from san diego comic con that so many joys knew how to give the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) based on the confirmations that were given in these panels. For example, three years ago it was confirmed that Natalie Portman I would come back to give life to Jane Foster and who would be to take the line mighty thor that was seen in the comics, with Taika Waititi as a filmmaker.

During the press conference of Thor: Love and thunder, Kevin Feig confirmed the presence of Marvel in San Diego Comic-Con with the incentive that he assured that great announcements would be made. In this sense, he stressed that the studio usually has an overview of what it will do in the next five or ten years, so it is expected that the franchise will reveal details that are added to the films and series that have already been confirmed within the MCUWhat Black Panther, the marvels either she hulkamong several more.

The big problem is that, so far, only one of the panels that can be seen at the event has been confirmed, which will be the presentation of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaurwhich will take place this Thursday. The rest of the announcements, meanwhile, will arrive on Saturday but under the greatest of mysteries since the official organization announced that they will be Kevin Feig and a series of guests who were not revealed. It is worth noting that Hall H where the panel will take place will not have online transmission.

+What Marvel could show at San Diego Comic-Con

The project that will surely be seen and that will happen with some of its protagonists on the panel will be that of Black Panther 2the next movie MCU to reach the cinema on which there is speculation with the leading role of Letitia Wright (which was in doubt for its anti-vaccine stance). There may also be news from the other confirmed movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 2023) and the marvels (July 2023).

The other projects that are likely to be part of San Diego Comic-Con are those linked to the series that are part of Disney+two of which have a confirmed date for this year: i am groot (August 10) and she hulk (17 of August). From here, enters the great nebula in which nothing is certain and there are only rumors about projects of the MCU.

+ The MCU movies that could be part of the San Diego Comic-Con

The three great productions that are expected for the future of MCU have to do with the legacy left by the end of the previous Phase, after the defeat of Thanos. the main is Dead Pool 3which has already been confirmed but it is not known how it will connect with this franchise and we could see Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy announce how the connection will occur. The other two projects are the fourth film of Captain Americawhich confirmed to its director a few weeks ago, and fantastic fourwhich could finally make its cast known (with John Krasinski?).

+ The MCU series that could be part of the San Diego Comic-Con

On the side of small screen products, there are several fictions that were confirmed and that could show progress this weekend. We are talking about the second season of “What if…?”of Secret Invasion (perhaps with the appearances of Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders), the spin-off of WandaVisionAgatha: House of Harkness, Armor Wars, iron heart Y Threw outwhere it is speculated that they will appear again daredevil and kingpin. We could also have progress regarding two long-awaited animations: X Men 97 Y Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

+ The actors who could join the MCU

Finally, if we take into account the speculations that have been circulating in networks for a few weeks, we could see new hirings of the MCU in San Diego Comic-Con. Which? Henry Goldings would be featured as the lead in wonder-man, Anthony Starr (TheBoys) would become dracula in the series BladeY Daredevil would confirm to Eiza Gonzalez like the new Elektrainstead of Elodie Yung.