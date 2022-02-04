All the aids and bonuses of the Sostegni ter decree for VAT numbers and families: how to get them

The Sostegni ter decree (Dl 4/2022) contains a series of help And bonus especially intended for businesses and economic activities. There are not only refreshments non-repayable contributions for the VAT numbers, but also tax credits for the rent for the tourism sector and other concessions for families. Furthermore, the measures designed to stop the price increases are already in place bills, in particular the elimination of system charges.

THE non-repayable loans, the most substantial part of the provision, are envisaged for various sectors:

theme parks, aquariums, geological parks and zoological gardens;

organization of parties and ceremonies, weddings, hotels, restaurants, catering, bar-cafes and swimming pool management;

trade of textile products, of the fashion, of the calzaturiero and of the pelletteria, articles of vestimenta, calzature and articles in skin;

tourism, tourist accommodation, agencies and tour operators, amusement and theme parks, spas;

discos, game rooms and billiards, Bingo halls, museums and management of bus stations, funiculars and chairlifts;

entertainment, cinema and audiovisual;

sport.

There are also news onsingle and universal check, with the maintenance of deductions for dependent children. In the guide below we see first of all what are the bonuses provided for by the Sostegni ter decree, published in the Official Gazette on January 27, and how to get them.

All the aids and bonuses for VAT numbers and families of the Sostegni ter decree: how to get them

Non-repayable grants for discos and closed businesses

The Sostegni ter decree decided to refinance the existing fund used to disburse contributions to those closed activities by law for at least 100 days from 1 January 2021 to 25 July 2021.

The fund is refinanced with 30 million euros, and the aid goes to those activities “Which at the date of entry into force of this decree are closed as a result of the prevention measures adopted”. For these activities (discos, dance halls and similar places) is also provided for suspension of payments relating to January 2022:

withholding taxes;

deductions relating to the regional and municipal surcharge, as withholding agents;

VAT.

For all three cases, the deadline is postponed to September 16, 2022 without penalties and interest. There will be no refund of the sums already paid.



Lost Fund for Retail Traders

Part of the aid is given to retail traders, identified according to precise criteria. The requirements are:

revenues of up to 2 million euros in 2019;

who have suffered a reduction in turnover in 2021 of at least 30% compared to 2019;

belonging to a specific ATECO code.

ATECO code Description 47.19 Retail trade in other non-specialized stores 47.30 Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores 47.43 Trade to the detail of audio and video appliances in specialized exercises 47.5 Commerce to the detail of other products for domestic use in specialized exercises 47.6 Commerce to the detail of cultural and recreational articles in specialized exercises 47.71 Commerce to the detail of articles of clothing in specialized exercises 47.72 Commerce to the detail of calzature and articles in skin in specialized exercises 47.75 Commerce to the detail of cosmetics, of articles of perfumery and of herbalist’s shop in specialized exercises 47.76 Commerce to the detail of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, domestic animals and foods



for pets in specialized shops 47.77 Commerce to the detail of clocks, articles of jewelery in specialized shops 47.78 Retail sale of other products (excluding second-hand products) in specialized stores 47.79 Sale to the detail of second hand articles in shops 47.82 Commerce to the detail ambulante of textile paints, clothing, calzature and pelletterie 47.89 Commerce to the detail ambulante of other products 47.99 Other retail trade outside of shops, stalls or markets

There request will be presented to PUT, second instructions which will be defined later. The percentages on which the amounts will be calculated are as follows:

60% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period not exceeding € 400,000;

50% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding € 400,000 and up to € 1 million;

40% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding € 1 million and up to € 2 million.

Non-repayable loans for the HORECA sector

Another 40 million euros are earmarked for non-repayable contributions for the wedding, entertainment, Hotellerie-Restaurant-Catering sectors (HORECA). The activities must correspond to the following ATECO codes:

ATECO CODE ACTIVITIES 96.09.05 Organization of parties and ceremonies 56.10 Restaurants and mobile catering businesses 56.21 Provision of prepared meals (event catering) 56.30 Bars and other similar establishments without a kitchen 93.11.2 Management of swimming pools

Furthermore, there must have been a reduction in revenues of at least 40% between 2021 and 2019.

Lost fund and health expenses for sport

The sector of sport it is one of those most affected by the restrictive measures. The Sostegni decree helps the sports sector with two types of aid: non-repayable contributions and the coverage of certain health costs. In total, € 20 million was allocated to cover these measures in the first quarter.

The Sostegni ter decree established a non-repayable grant in favor of amateur sports associations (ASD) and amateur sports clubs (SSD) most affected by the restrictions, with a preference for those bodies that manage sports facilities. A portion of the resources (30%) is destined for amateur companies and associations that manage swimming facilities.

Establishing the methods for submitting the application and disbursement of the contribution, as well as the specifications concerning the control procedures (including by sampling) must be identified with a specific decree of the delegated political authority in matters of sport.

The health costs instead covered are:

sanitation;

prevention;

for carrying out diagnostic tests for COVID-19 infection.

Rental bonus for tourism businesses

The art. 5 of the Sostegni ter decree provides for the applicability of the tax credit on rents for non-residential properties, better known as rental bonus, but limited to the tourism sector. The months for which the bonus is recognized are January, February and March 2022.

In order to benefit from the tax credit, however, it is necessary that during each month of reference they have suffered a reduction in turnover or fees of at least 50% compared to the same month in 2019.

In total, 128.1 million euros were allocated to the resources allocated to companies in the tourism sector.

Measures against expensive bills

Aid to economically support those activities that risk a blockage due to the increase in the cost of energy consist of:

in the’ zeroing of system charges applied to users with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 Kw relating to the first quarter of 2022, therefore for the months from January to March;

applied to users with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 Kw relating to the first quarter of 2022, therefore for the months from January to March; In the tax credit for energy eaters equal to 20% of electricity costs for companies that have experienced an increase in the cost per kWh of more than 30% between the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same months in 2019;

equal to 20% of electricity costs for companies that have experienced an increase in the cost per kWh of more than 30% between the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same months in 2019; in renewable extra-profits from photovoltaics: companies that benefit from fixed tariffs deriving from the Energy Account mechanism (and therefore do not depend on market prices) will undergo a two-way compensation mechanism on the price of energy entrusted to GSE, the Energy Services Manager, which must also establish the amount.

What news for the single check?

The start of the single allowance from 1 March 2022 does not cancel the deductions for dependent children. The Sostegni ter decree intervenes with an amendment to article 12 of the TUIR, with the final result of no longer seeing the deductions recognized monthly in the pay slip (because they will be absorbed by the new check), but the deductions usable in the 730 form are not canceled.