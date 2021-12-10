all the announcements and trailers of the show – Nerd4.life
The Game Awards 2021 show was full of surprises and news. Here is the recap of all the announcements and trailers presented during the event.
The show of The Game Awards 2021 it was undoubtedly very intense and characterized by an impressive amount of announcements. Geoff Keighley was up to his word and this year he organized an event full of novelties, with numerous games that have carved out a space in the approximately three hours of duration of the show. If you failed to follow the event live, we have compiled below all the announcements of the TGA 2021 in a single list, so as to have a global look at the novelties presented during the course of the night.
Here are all the announcements and trailers for The Game Awards 2021:
- Tunic, release date unveiled by The Game Awards 2021 trailer
- The King of Fighters 15, trailer for Krohnen and dates of the second open beta
The Expanse – A Telltale Series: The Game Awards 2021 trailer for the game based on the Amazon series
Homeworld 3: release period and new trailer from The Game Awards 2021
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre announced at The Games Awards 2021
Babylon’s Fall, the release date in the Game Awards 2021 trailer
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a teaser for The Game Awards 2021
Planet of Lana: trailer from The Game Awards 2021, with release period
Thristy Suitors: Annapurna’s new action adventure trailer from The Game Awards
Persona 4: Arena Ultimax, remaster for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch with release date
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the first gameplay video from TGA 2021
Star Wars Eclipse: the new Quantic Dream game announced with a trailer at TGA 2021
Alan Wake 2: The Game Awards trailer with release period
Wonder Woman announced by WB Games and Monolith with a teaser at the 2021 Game Awards
Horizon Forbidden West: new trailer for TGA 2021
Sonic 2 the film, first trailer and release date at the 2021 Game Awards
Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC exclusively from Epic Games Store, release date from TGA 2021
Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers, announced release and trailer at the 2021 Game Awards
Slitterhead: trailer from The Game Awards 2021, new game from the creator of Silent Hill
Nightingale announced for PC with a trailer at the 2021 Game Awards
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum: a new trailer from TGA 2021
Somerville: new trailer for the interesting action adventure at the 2021 Game Awards
Cuphead The Delicious Last Course: release date from The Game Awards 2021 trailer
PUBG: Battlegrounds will go free-to-play in January
Sonic Frontiers announced with a trailer at the 2021 Game Awards
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, gameplay trailer at the 2021 Game Awards
Forspoken: release date from the trailer of The Game Awards 2021
Tchia: release period and trailer from The Game Awards 2021
Saints Row: a new trailer from TGA 2021
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 announced with a trailer at the 2021 Game Awards
Warhammer: Vermintide 2, the Warrior Priest presented at TGA 2021
Tiny Tina’s: Wonderlands, new trailer with story and gameplay at the 2021 Game Awards
Among Us VR: trailer from The Game Awards 2021 for PS VR, Steam and Meta Quest 2
Dune: Spice Wars announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021
Star Trek: Resurgence, new adventure announced with a trailer at the 2021 Game Awards
Rumbleverse: release date in the trailer from The Game Awards 2021, new f2p published by Epic Games
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: a new trailer in computer graphics at TGA 2021
A Plague Tale: Requiem, gameplay trailer at the 2021 Game Awards
CrossfireX: release date and trailer of the Remedy campaign from TGA 2021
Genshin Impact, a trailer for Yun Jin at the 2021 Game Awards
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, trailer and final release at the 2021 Game Awards
Metal: Hellsinger, trailer and new details from The Game Awards 2021
Halo, the TV series: trailer from The Game Awards 2021 of the Paramount and Microsoft show
GTFO: The Game Awards 2021 Trailer, Version 1.0 Available Now!
Elden Ring, trailer of the story in Italian for the Game Awards 2021
It Takes Two is the GOTY of The Game Awards 2021
Matrix: Awakening available for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, in Unreal Engine 5
Dokev: a music video from The Game Awards 2021
ARC Raiders: Gameplay Trailer of Embark Studios’ First Game at The Game Awards 2021
PC Game Pass is the new name for the computer version of the Xbox Game Pass
Synced: Off-Planet: the trailer for TGA 2021
The Matrix Resurrection, new trailer at the Game Awards 2021
- SteelRising: A Trailer From The Game Awards 2021
As you can see from the very long list above, the announcements and trailers presented during The Game Awards 2021 were really many. Keighley anticipated at least 40 – 50 games before the event, a promise that has been largely fulfilled.
Also this year, the best games released during the year were awarded during the event, with It Takes Two being crowned the 2021 Game of the Year. Here is the complete list of all the winners in the various categories of The Game Awards 2021.
What do you think of the trailers and games presented during the event? Is there anything that has piqued your interest in particular? Let us know in the comments.