all the announcements and trailers of the show – Nerd4.life

The show of The Game Awards 2021 it was undoubtedly very intense and characterized by an impressive amount of announcements. Geoff Keighley was up to his word and this year he organized an event full of novelties, with numerous games that have carved out a space in the approximately three hours of duration of the show. If you failed to follow the event live, we have compiled below all the announcements of the TGA 2021 in a single list, so as to have a global look at the novelties presented during the course of the night.

Here are all the announcements and trailers for The Game Awards 2021:

As you can see from the very long list above, the announcements and trailers presented during The Game Awards 2021 were really many. Keighley anticipated at least 40 – 50 games before the event, a promise that has been largely fulfilled.

Also this year, the best games released during the year were awarded during the event, with It Takes Two being crowned the 2021 Game of the Year. Here is the complete list of all the winners in the various categories of The Game Awards 2021.

What do you think of the trailers and games presented during the event? Is there anything that has piqued your interest in particular? Let us know in the comments.