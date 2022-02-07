all the arbitration errors contested by Mourinho

ROME – “Rome is small in the eyes of power”. Mourinho’s words after the match against Genoa they leave no interpretations: the club wants greater protection by arbitratorsconvinced that he was damaged in several games and that he had lost points on the way for court decisions that penalized the team. From unassigned penaltiesto the many yellow cards and expulsions (six, twice as many as he has taken in the whole of the past season), up to the non-validated goals and the penalties against the Giallorossi. So many uncertain situations for which Mourinho complained from the start of the championship until last Saturday. Eight matches are under the magnifying glass of Roma.

All the arbitration errors contested by Rome ROME-UDINESE. The first serious mistake was committed in the match at the Olimpico against Udinese, with a very heavy warning for Roma in view of the derby the following day of the championship. Referee of the match, Mr. Rapuano who has decided to blow up the derby a Lorenzo Pellegrini. Unjustifiedexpulsion for a double yellow card. The decision, taken in the 44th minute of the second half, did not affect the result of Roma-Udinese, but naturally weighed on the Derby. If the first yellow card is correct (Pellegrini illegally interrupted a restart by Pussetto), the second is a mistake by the Rimini referee: Pellegrini had gone to jump and with his arm up to coordinate he had touched Samardzic’s neck. He could have been the fault, but nothing more. Mourinho furious on the sidelines: “The referee made a shit ..”, declared at the end of the match.

Referee: Rapuano

Var: Chiffi

LAZIO-ROME. We arrive at the derby, started badly for Roma with the advantage of Milinkvoci-Savic after ten minutes. Then the doubling nine minutes later but which sparked the controversy of Rome. Because the Lazio action that led to Pedro’s goal began with a penalty foul for the Giallorossi: Hysaj has landed Zaniolo, but neither the Guida referee nor Irrati al Var signaled him despite the check. And in the second half, with the result still in the balance, Rome also protested for a second yellow not given to Leiva, who had hit Cristante with his broad elbow. “The referee has practically decided the match – said Mourinho at the end of the match -. The referee made a mistake on the pitch, the Var made a mistake wherever they are. This is too much. Then Leiva misses the second yellow. Pellegrini was given the red, today no cards in two or three similar situations. I’m with my players, we were the best team on the pitch. “

Referee: Drive

Var: Irrati JUVENTUS-ROME. The Juventus advantage with Kean was stator initiated at the beginning of the action by a stroke of the arm of Cuadrado in an attempt to tame a balloon. Var (Duties) in silence and regular advantage. Then the action that sparked days and days of controversy. Roma had scored with Abrahambut the referee had stopped the game shortly before to concede the shot from eleven meters for Szczesny’s foul on Mkhitaryan. “It’s not my fault if you missed the penalty, the advantage in the area is never given”, he then declared Orsato to Cristante in the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms. Totally false, the advantage is given regardless, even more so if it leads to scoring action. Orsato did not stop the next day and at the Var of Atalanta-Udinese. “The fourth official told me, ‘there is no advantage over the penalty’. At that point I didn’t want to argue any more.”he later declared Mourinho at the press conference. “I don’t want to judge the referee. Orsato explained to me that there is no advantage over the penalty kick: I don’t say anything but I leave it to Rocchi (designator of the referees of A and B, ed) and to the experts”.

Referee: Orsato

Var: Nasca

ROME-AC MILAN. It starts with the penalty awarded to Milan. Ibra in the area faced by Ibanez: there is a first contact side to side, probably what Maresca identifies as the foul (he makes the image stop during the OFR), but what a foul it is not. A contrast, with the ball at play distance from both. The slow motion highlights two other things: Ibrahimovic drags his right foot, which hits Ibanez, while the latter clearly touches the ball. Mazzoleni calls him to the monitor, a daring initiative, but evidently he is convinced that it is not a penalty, Maresca instead confirms his decision. Then the penalty not whistled against Roma in injury time, at 2-1 for the Rossoneri. In the AC Milan area, Kjaer hits Pellegrini’s right leg with his right foot who touches the ball: not a kick, but at San Siro, in Inter-Juve, OFR was made and Mariani gave a penalty, in yesterday’s match instead the silence of the Var. deafening.

Referee: Maresca

Var: De Meo VENICE-ROME. A complicated match at Penzo for Roma, forced to suffer the comeback of Venezia with a controversial referee decision. The equalizer arrives on a penalty kick awarded for an alleged foul by Cristante in the area. But what is discussed is how that contact arrived: in fact, there is one just before thrust of Kiyine on Ibanez which did not allow the Brazilian to hit the ball. Aureliano or the Var Fabbri would have had to intervene to cancel the goal and whistle the penalty for the Giallorossi. Instead goal validated and then 3-2 Venice.

Referee: Aureliano

Var: Blacksmiths AC MILAN-ROME. The penalty awarded to the Rossoneri after a few minutes for Mourinho cries out for revenge. Shot by Theo Hernandez, the ball passes on Abraham’s left arm which is very wide but does not touch it. The rotation of the ball never changes, it always turns in the same direction, at the same speed. Had he even touched it, he would have noticed the difference. The Var Aureliano (arbiter of Venice-Rome) instead calls Chiffi to the screen. There is still talk of penalties. First the contact of Tonali on Zaniolo it is a penalty but is not whistled, while instead Chiffi gives penalty for the exact same foul by Mancini on Leao. Roma also complained about Ibra’s foul on Ibanez in the area. So much controversy for Chiffi’s refereeing.

Referee: Chiffi

Var: Aureliano

