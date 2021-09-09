all the backstories of their short (but intense) love story [FOTO]

It was 2011 when magazines and gossip sites talked about nothing but two stars who could officially become the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. This is the Oscar-winning actor, producer and activist Leonardo Dicaprio and the star of Gossip Girl and performer of hits such as The Town, Green Lantern And Café Society, Blake Lively. A story that lasted too short, but that had plenty of time to thrill fans and audiences and to hope that Di Caprio had finally found the woman of his life. Of course it didn’t: now Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds they are one of the most romantic and beloved couples in the world of cinema. There is no doubt that Di Caprio and Lively, over the years, could have competed with Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie, especially considering that the success of the two stars has only increased in the last 10 years. Despite only being 5 months old, their romance was overwhelming and ended as quickly as it started.

All the stages of the fleeting relationship between Blake Lively and Leonardo Di Caprio

Although the relationship officially began, or at least became clear to everyone in 2011, there may have started to be something more than just friendship between them a year earlier. In 2010 Blake Lively auditioned for the part of co-star of The Great Gatsby, a role he then went to Carey Mulligan. Immediately after the audition, Leonardo Di Caprio and Blake Lively were seen having dinner together, so much so that it was certain that Lively had gotten the part. But considering that it didn’t happen that way, this could be anything but a dinner with colleagues. Blake Lively was perhaps still linked to her ex-boyfriend Penn Badgley? And Di Caprio was definitely busy with the Israeli model Bar Refaeli, with which he broke up in 2011. It could therefore have been a dinner that, after a year, convinced the two to try.

Their first date, however, may have been the one on the yacht of Steven Spielberg., a party where the two were photographed embracing. It is a party almost more glamorous than the night of the Oscars: wherever you turned, you were in front of a celebrity. That image was officially the first hint of a union between the two stars. Both were single at the time, and a luxurious party on the floating palace of an award-winning director could have definitely let go of all inhibitions. However, the romantic getaway to Venice made even more news, the city of love par excellence and a favorite tourist destination both in Italy and abroad. The two did not escape, even in the city on the water, the shots of photographers ready to inform the world on the progress of the couple’s story, but this time the images were at the center of the gossip for another reason.

The photos in question were in fact defined as the prelude to a love that was about to end. In fact, they both seemed far from happy: Lively was defined stressed and Di Caprio distracted and “disinterested”, a situation opposite both to the party on the yacht and to their previous vacation at Disneyland, which caused discussion because it seemed impossible to see two celebrities in a place usually so crowded and full of people. During the trip to Disneyland the two seemed madly in love, so the alleged subsequent unhappiness in Venice alarmed millions of fans. The next appointment, however, that did not worry anyone was that of the excursion to Australia where the two had fun in the company of sweets, at least apparently, koalas, which have become the protégés of both stars. An unusual date for a couple of celebrities, but in line with their unconventional romanticism that characterized those months.

There was also a lot of talk about the statements made by some friends of Di Caprio who called him “cthrilled and conquered as he had never been“. In particular, many rumors concerned Blake Lively’s cooking and his dishes that Di Caprio loved madly, which suggests months of coexistence, where Blake Lively was able to prove her cooking skills to the delight of her boyfriend. Some US Weekly sources even said the Titanic had finally found a soul mate and it was one of the first times that there was talk of an important story for the Oscar-winning actor.

Also interesting was Reynolds’ timing who made a singular comment. On the colleague, co-star of Green Lantern and setmate, the actor claimed that he was a fantastic person and that he loved his baked goods. Here’s another testament to the star’s cooking skills Gossip Girl. Shortly after these sentences Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became a couple, shortly after the story with Di Caprio had definitely come to an end.

