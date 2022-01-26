All the best coming to Disney + in February

The month of February will be a harbinger of great news on Disney +, with the release of films, documentaries and TV series. Also close to the Valentine’s Day will be available films and romantic series. A rich catalog for the on demand service of the entertainment giant.

After the news presented by Disney + for January, the US company presents new content for next month; from TV series to documentaries and films, with a particular eye to the sentimental and romantic theme in conjunction with the Valentine’s Day.

We await the release of The King’s Man – The origins, prequel to the film Kingsman – Secret Service, which describes the birth of the first independent intelligence agency to stop the war plans of a criminal gang. The series is based on the comic by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons and is the third installment in the saga.

Also waiting for the release of The Walking Dead, with the second part of the eleventh season. Some of the protagonists will in fact be busy fighting, given the impending attack of the Reapers, while life in the Commonwealth proves to be different from what it appears.

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy; the series traces the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, drummer of Mötley Crüe. Starting from the video-scandal stolen from the couple, we retrace their story and analyze the relationship of celebrities with privacy and with the transformation of the lives of public figures into a reality show.

Cartoons and love movies in February Disney

Cartoons are inevitable, with the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. In fact, starting from February 18th it will be available Mickey’s Wonderful Winterfeaturing the winter-themed adventures of the best known of Disney’s characters, in a series for children and families.

As for the love films for Valentine’s Day, great classics will be re-proposed for those who will spend the party at home; it will in fact be broadcast Pretty Womanone of the most successful pink films of all time, with the story between the businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) and Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), firefly of Los Angeles.

Another romantic title will be Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespearea film that transposes the Veronese events of the Montecchi and Capulets into the 90s of the State of New York, with a young Romeo Montecchi (Leonardo DiCaprio), scion of a family of industrialists and his love for Giulietta Capuleti (Claire Danes).

February will therefore be a month full of novelties and great classics for viewers of the Disney + on-demand service, who will be able to enjoy entertainment worthy of the dream factory created by Walt Disney, including films, cartoons, TV series and new seasons.