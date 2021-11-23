all the best offers in Italy

TheAmazon Black Friday 2021, the most anticipated online discount shopping event of the year. Unlike other retailers, on Amazon there is no need to wait until Black Friday (Friday, November 26) for the best offers, because the Black Week has begun and there are many promotions already available on phones, appliances, clothing, home, games, furniture etc.

Orient yourself in the myriad of Black Friday discounts on Amazon it is not easy, but if you want to know what is worth buying and what you can find at the best price, we will help you. Here are the Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals not to be missed, divided by categories.

Black Friday Amazon: what are the best deals?

If shopping on Amazon is already cheaper than elsewhere, Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce is indulging in discounts on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Among the most popular Amazon Black Friday promotions we find:

Amazon-branded products, such as speakers with Alexa Echo ed Echo Dot, tablets and e-readers Fire Tablet And Kindle;

Home appliances and items for the home and personal care: from cordless vacuum cleaners and robots of the most famous brands (iRoomba, Dyson) to air fryers, electric razors, hair straighteners, electric toothbrushes, planetary, coffee machines …

Read on to find out what the best Black Friday deals on Amazon.it not to be missed this year.

Black Friday Amazon: all the best offers

Let’s start our review starting from telephones, undoubtedly among the most searched products on Amazon on the occasion of Black Friday. Among the smartphones sold at the best price we find:

Moving on to smart home and wearable devices – give it to you speakers at bluetooth and wireless headphones, here are the most interesting promotions that e-commerce offers us during the Black Week:

On the laptop and tablet PC front, the Amazon store is full of offers: from its Fire, up to Huawei, Lenovo, Asus and Acer laptops. On the other hand, there are no ad hoc discounts on Apple MacBook and iPad. Among the best devices at a reduced price we find:

Among the best offers on games and toys we recommend Barbie and accessories, the castle of the Princesses, Lego sets and Hot Weels:

As for little ones home appliances, articles for cleaning the home and the kitchen, for body and hair care, here are some of the best Black Friday deals which you can find on the Amazon website:

Amazon Black Friday: dates and how it works

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, where the offers are aimed exclusively at Prime customers, during Black Friday on Amazon everyone can get the sales, as long as they have a Amazon account (find out how to create it here).

However it is worth being Prime members for a series of benefits such as unlimited deliveries in one working day, same day or 1 or 2 hour delivery, Access to Prime Video (featuring highly anticipated series and shows like The Ferragnez series, LOL 2), Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, in-game content every month with Twitch Prime and discounts reserved for subscribers.

Sign up for Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days

To be precise, the date of Black Friday 2021 is Friday 26th November; traditionally, the promotional period lasts for the whole weekend and until midnight on Cyber ​​Monday, which this year is Monday 29 November.

As we have said, on Amazon the Black Friday offers are not limited to a single day, but begin to be available starting from the previous Monday (or even earlier): it is called Amazon Black Week and prepares users for the main hours of shopping on sale.

Under Black Friday the discounts can also go up to 70%, but you have to be quick because there are many Offers are timed and the best items are snapped up quickly.

The operation of Amazon Black Friday is very simple and usually follows very specific rules: from the moment the event kicks off, the discounts appear on the site with a timer.



Promotions are usually divided into: