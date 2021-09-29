Autumn is here and movie buffs already know that this means new movies. The seventh art has suffered a severe setback with the Covid 19 pandemic, but it is finally time to start again.

The technical-scientific committee has recently decided that, in the indoor rooms, it will be possible to share with the capacity of 80% of the total seats. A wonderful news that many were waiting for. But if you are a fan of Marvel and DC Comics superheroes, what is there to see in the cinema right now?

This article will think about providing the answer. There are several films on the way, some of which are highly anticipated by superhero lovers of all ages. Here are in detail all the best superhero movies coming out this fall for fans and more.

New heroes to discover

Marvel comic readers surely already know the Eternals. It is a group of very ancient super beings, created by the great master Jack Kirby in 1976. The Eternals have existed on Earth for millennia and have lived mixing with humans, inspiring them as gods. Their job is to protect humanity from the Deviants, a race of monstrous aliens who want to enslave humans.

The film, titled “Eternals” and directed by Chloé Zhao, will be one of the first of the new Marvel phase and will explain why these supermen did not fight alongside the Avengers against Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame.

The cast is very rich: among the protagonists there are Richard Madden, Kit Harrington and Angelina Jolie. The release is scheduled for November 5th.

Also at Marvel, the highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” arrives on December 17. A sequel to “Homecoming” and “Far From Home”, the film will tell the misadventures of Spider-Man who will have to defend himself from the accusations of his enemy Mysterio in the previous film.

Alongside the super hero beloved by children played by the young English actor Tom Holland, fans will also find Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of the fascinating and mysterious Doctor Strange.

DC Comics will not sit idle. On December 22nd “Black Adam” will be released in America, a very special film. The protagonist is precisely Black Adam, the powerful super being who, in the comics, is the sworn enemy of the hero Shazam. The story tells the origins of this anti-hero who, from guardian of magic and protector of the people, has become a ruthless dictator.

It is set roughly during the period of ancient Egypt: it will therefore also be explained how Black Adam will arrive to the present day to fight against the jovial hero played by Zachary Levi. The atypical protagonist of this film will have the face and body of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and aims to completely change the balance of power of the DC Comics Universe.