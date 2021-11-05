all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays November 6: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of scorpio.

The people born on this day are energetic, optimistic, stimulating, uplifting, but also discouraged, overconfident, materialistic and insensitive.

When was Federic95ita born?

The youtuber Federico Profaizer, aka Federic95ita, was born on November 6, 1995.

When was Lea Cuccaroni born?

The youtuber Lea Cuccaroni was born on November 6, 1999.

When was Greta Galli born?

The tiktoker Greta Galli, also known as Gretagalli02, was born on November 6, 2002.

When was Anna Shumate born?

The American tiktoker Anna Shumate was born on November 6, 2002.

When was Ali-A

YouTube super star England Alastair Aiken, aka Ali-A, was born on November 6, 1993.

Birthdays November 6

Among the famous people who have birthdays today are also: the Italian singer of Spanish and Moroccan origins Chadia Rodriguez (1998); the English actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin (1997), which was Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and Hardin Scott in After; the Oscar-winning American actress Emma Stone (1988); the Oscar-winning American actor Ethan Hawke (1970); the American actress Kelly Rutherford (1968), which was Lily Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl; the Austrian pop star Conchita Wurst (1988); the American actress Katie Leclerc (1986), who was Daphne Vasquez in Switched at Birth; the American actress Rebecca Romjin (1972) which was Mystica in X-Men.













