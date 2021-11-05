News

all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Birthdays November 6: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of scorpio.

The people born on this day are energetic, optimistic, stimulating, uplifting, but also discouraged, overconfident, materialistic and insensitive.

When was Federic95ita born?

The youtuber Federico Profaizer, aka Federic95ita, was born on November 6, 1995.

When was Lea Cuccaroni born?

The youtuber Lea Cuccaroni was born on November 6, 1999.

When was Greta Galli born?

The tiktoker Greta Galli, also known as Gretagalli02, was born on November 6, 2002.

When was Anna Shumate born?

The American tiktoker Anna Shumate was born on November 6, 2002.

When was Ali-A

YouTube super star England Alastair Aiken, aka Ali-A, was born on November 6, 1993.

Birthdays November 6

Among the famous people who have birthdays today are also: the Italian singer of Spanish and Moroccan origins Chadia Rodriguez (1998); the English actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin (1997), which was Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and Hardin Scott in After; the Oscar-winning American actress Emma Stone (1988); the Oscar-winning American actor Ethan Hawke (1970); the American actress Kelly Rutherford (1968), which was Lily Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl; the Austrian pop star Conchita Wurst (1988); the American actress Katie Leclerc (1986), who was Daphne Vasquez in Switched at Birth; the American actress Rebecca Romjin (1972) which was Mystica in X-Men.

Italian foreigners







Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ariana Grande shares a brief preview of the new single: the audio on Instagram

August 18, 2021

Tom Cruise, how many times has the star of Top Gun and Mission: Impossible been married?

4 weeks ago

Pig by Nicolas Cage, Oscar Isaac and Drive my car among the nominations

2 weeks ago

Ethereum hits record highs as Bitcoin drops 10% of its price

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button