all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays 3 December: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of the Sagittarius.

The people born on this day are innovative, meticulous, focused and ambitious, but also too thoughtful, difficult to approach, reticent and excessively laborious.

When was Fraffrog born?

The creator Francesca Presentini, aka Fraffrog, was born on December 3, 1993.

When was Nic Kaufmann born?

The Singapore tiktoker Nic Kaufmann was born on December 3, 2000.

Among the famous people who have birthdays today are also included: the American rapper Lil Baby (1994); the American actor Jake T. Austin (1994), which was Max ne Wizards of Waverly; the American actress Amanda Seyfried (1985); Gemma Styles (1990), British influencer and sister of Harry Styles; Holly Marie Combs (1973) famous Piper di Witches, as well as Ella Montgomery in pretty Little Liars; the Roman actor Filippo Nigro (1970); the singer-songwriter from Foggia Gaudiano (1991).













