all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays September 15th: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of the virgin.

The people born on this day are motivated, expansive and ambitious, but also selfish and materialistic.

When was Valentina Lattanzio born?

The youtuber Valentina Lattanzio was born on September 15, 1997.

When was Irina Dolla born?

The tiktoker Irina Dolla was born on September 15, 1991.

When were Cora and Marilù Fazzini born?

The Twins Cora and Marilù Fazzini were born on September 15, 2002.

When was Il milanese imbruttito born?

The youtuber Germano Lanzoni, known as The ugly Milanese, was born on September 15, 1966.

When was Giulia di Marghe Giulia Kawaii born?

Giulia from Marghe Giulia Kawaii was born on September 15, 2009.

When was Lukas born?

The creator Luca Zanotti, in art Lukas, was born on September 15, 2003.

When was La Vany born?

The tiktoker Vanessa Votano, aka The Vany, was born on September 15 (1989 or 1994).

When was Sommer Ray born?

The star of Instagram and TikTok Sommer Ray was born on September 15, 1996 in Denver.

When was Jenna Marbles born?

The American creator Jenna Marbles was born on September 15, 1986.

Among the famous people who have their birthdays today are also included: the Prince Harry (1984); the English actor Tom Hardy (1977) famous Venom from the Marvel film; the Italian actress Caterina Murino (1977); Miss Italia 2004, as well as presenter, Cristina Chiabotto (1986).













