all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays September 25th: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today?

Who was born today is from libra sign.

The people born on this day are interesting, determined, thoughtful, progressive, but also offensive, closed, negative, insensitive and resentful.

When was Will Smith born?

The actor, rapper and superstar of TikTok Will Smith was born on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia.

When was Veronica Gaggero born?

The tiktoker Veronica Gaggero was born on September 25, 2005.

Birthdays September 25th

Famous people who have birthdays today also include: American actor Donald Glover (1983); the American actor Mark Hamill (1951), who was Luke Skywalker in Star Wars; the American actress Antonia Gentry (1997), who played Ginny, the protagonist of the tv series Ginny & Georgia; the Mexican singer Sofia Reyes (1995); the Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas (1944); the Roman actor Elio Germano (1980).

