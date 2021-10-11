News

all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays 11th October: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from libra sign.

The people born on this day are sociable, confident, charming, tolerant, popular, but also passive, superficial, blocked and dissatisfied.

When was Rhett McLaughlin born?

The youtuber Rhett McLaughlin of the duo Rhett & Link of the YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning, was born on 11 October 1977.

When was Michael Loielo born?

The creator Michael Loielo, who is also one of the two components of The Fools, was born on October 11, 1998.

When was Adin Ross born?

The American streamer Adin Ross was born on October 11, 2000. He has over 4 million followers on Twitch.

When was JoshDub born?

YouTube star Australia JoshDub was born on 11 October 1990.

When was Itsavage born?

The New York tiktoker Itsavage was born on 11 October 1999.

When was Lady Diana born?

Ukrainian YouTube star Dianka Zaichionok, aka Lady Diana, was born on 11 October 2004.

Birthdays 11th October

Among the famous people who have birthdays today also include: the American actor Matt Bomer (1977), which is Matthew Zuk in Doom Patrol; the English actor Bradley James (1983) who was King Arthur in Merlin; the American actress Michelle Trachtenberg (1985), which was Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl; the American rapper Cardi B (1992); the American actor Brandon Flynn (1993), who was Justin Foley in Thirteen; the American actor Hayden Byerly (2000), which was Jude Jacob in The Fosters; the comedian and actor from Santarcangelo di Romagna Fabio De Luigi (1967) i; the Roman actor Alessandro Tersigni (1979); the Neapolitan actor Ciro Petrone (1987) the conductor of Massa Francesca Fialdini (1979); the singer and influencer Roby Jackson (1996).

Italian foreigners







