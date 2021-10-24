all the birthdays of famous people and the web

News

Birthdays October 25th: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of scorpio.

The people born on this day are reliable, physical, impulsive, practical, but also selfish, workaholic, intolerant, complacent and unbearable.

When was ShikokuJin born?

The youtuber Francesco Pittari, aka ShikokuJin, was born on October 25, 1996.

When was Alessandro Bedetti born?

The tiktoker Alessandro Bedetti was born on October 25, 2002.

When was Aida Diouf born?

The tiktoker Aida Diouf was born on October 25, 2001.

When was Luca Peracino of PanPers born?

The youtuber is comedian Luca Peracino of the PanPers was born on October 25, 1987.

Birthdays October 25th

Among the famous people who have birthdays today are also included: the American singer Katy Perry (1984); the Australian actress Mia Wasikowska (1989), who starred in Alice in Wonderland; the Italian footballer Federico Chiesa (1997); the American singer-songwriter Ciara (1985).

