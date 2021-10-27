all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays October 28th: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of scorpio.

The people born on this day are curious, detailed, profound, independent, but also confused, too demanding, nosy and workaholic.

When was MatteoHS born?

Streamer and youtuber Matteo Macchiati, aka MatteoHS, was born on October 28, 1992.

Birthdays October 28th

Among the famous people who have their birthdays today are also included: the American actress Troian Bellisario (1985), who was Spencer Hastings in pretty Little Liars; the American entrepreneur Bill Gates (1955); the superstar and entrepreneur Caitlyn Jenner (1949); the Oscar-winning American actress Julia Roberts (1967); the English actor Matt Smith (1982), celebrated Prince Philip in The Crown; the American actress Sierra McCormick (1997), which was Olive Doyle in ANT Farm; the conductor and Roman youtuber Diego Bianchi aka Zoro (1969); the American actor Nolan Gould (1998), who was Luke Dunphy in Modern Family (1998); the American actor Joaquin Phoenix (1974), who played the Joker in the film of the same name; the Roman singer Eros Ramazzotti (1963); the Irish actor Devon Murray (1988), which was Seamus Finnegan in Harry Potter .

Loading... Advertisements













