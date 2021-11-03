all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays November 3: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of scorpio.

The people born on this day are tenacious, persevering, focused, progressive, but also closed, depressed and prone to suffering, prone to postpone.

When was Kendall Jenner born?

The supermodel, entrepreneur and influencer Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995.

When was Sickvladi born?

The tiktoker Sickvladi was born on November 3, 2002.

When was Sophieland born?

The creator Sophia Campana, aka Sophieland, was born on November 3, 1995.

When was Merisiel Irum born?

The creator Merisiel Irum was born on November 3, 1997.

When was Nihachu born?

Twitch Germany star Nihachu was born on November 3, 2001.

When was JustaMinx born?

Twitch Ireland star JustaMinx was born on November 3, 1996.

When was Spadina born?

The tiktoker Alice Iori, aka Spadina, was born on November 3, 1999.

Birthdays November 3

Among the famous people who have their birthday today are also: the singer from Turin Fred De Palma (1989); the Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren (1957) famous Ivan Drago of Rocky IV; the Australian actor Angus McLaren (1988), who was Lewis McCartney in the series H2O; the actress Ever Anderson (2007), who was Natasha Romanoff as a child in Black Widow.













