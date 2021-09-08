all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays 9 September: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from sign of the virgin.

The people born on this day are curious, objective, responsible, introspective and committed, but also anxious, insecure, fearful and, at times, reckless.

Loading... Advertisements

When was Alessio De Martino born?

The Italian-Dutch creator Alessio De Martino was born on September 9, 2003.

When was Carla Famulari born?

The tiktoker Carla Famulari was born on September 9, 2006.

Birthdays 9 September

Among the famous people who have their birthdays today are also included: the American actress Ronni Hawk (1999), which was Olivia in On my block; the actor Eric Stonestreet (1971), famous Cameron’s Modern Family; the actor Timothy Granaderos (1986) who was Montgomery de la Cruz in 13; the Italian singer Francesco Gabbani (1982); the American actor Adam Sandler (1966); the English actor Hugh Grant (1960); the American actress Michelle Williams (1980); the Dutch DJ Afrojack (1987), husband of Elettra Lamborghini.













