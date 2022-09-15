All the blood, what is it about: what you should know about the series by Aaron Díaz and Ana Brenda Contreras | Starzplay series | FAME

Aaron Diaz He was away from television for a while, but now he’s back with a new series called “Toda la sangre.” In addition, he will co-star his old friend, Ana Brenda Contreras with whom he worked in telenovela “Theresa” Many years ago.

On this occasion, it is a production of StarzPlaythose responsible for series such as “Miss 89” and “The Shelter”which have relied heavily on their Mexican roots.

The series has been directed by Luis Prieto and Hari Sam. The first is a Spanish-born filmmaker who has experience on television with titles like “Code Black”, “Snatch” and “White Lines”. Also, he has been a director of films such as “Kidnap”, which starred Halle Berry.

WHAT IS THE SERIES “TODA LA SANGRE” ABOUT?

“Toda la sangre” is based on the play with the same name by Mexican writer Bernardo Esquinca., specifically, the second book in the Casasola saga. The story revolves around a reporter investigating the case of human hearts found in a museumwhich would be linked to a serial killer.

“He is not an ordinary murderer. He has a different touch”, Diaz commented to “People in spanish”.

Aarón Díaz as the reporter Casasola in “Toda la sangre” (Photo: Fremantle Media)

In addition, the novel takes place in a context heavily influenced by mexican culturebecause it takes fragments of its history to feed this drama.

“It has a lot of pre-Hispanic Mexicoof that Mexico that is still there very present but that sometimes is pushed aside, sometimes it is forgotten that the historic center of Mexico City is built on the old Tenochtitlan. What if the Aztec gods woke up and wanted to stir things up again?”, explained the protagonist.

Casasola, the name of the journalist, with the help of a policewoman and an anthropologist to decipher the motive for the series of murders that are terrorizing the country.

TRAILER OF “ALL THE BLOOD”

WHAT IS THE DISTRIBUTION OF “ALL THE BLOOD”?

Ana Brenda Contreras as Lieutenant Edith Mondragón

as Lieutenant Edith Mondragón Aaron Diaz as the reporter Casasola

as the reporter Casasola Yoshira Escarrega as the anthropologist Elisa

as the anthropologist Elisa Antonio Trejo Sanchez as Yolotl

as Yolotl Guadarrama Clementine like the witch

Ana Brenda Contreras plays Edith Mondragón in “Toda la sangre” (Photo: Fremantle Media)

WHEN DOES “TODA LA SANGRE” PREMIERE?

Aarón Díaz and Ana Brenda Contreras star in “Toda la sangre”, which opens this September 15.

The Serie will be available on Pantaya and Vix+ platforms.