All the bonuses for the home, from furniture to water: all the facilitations of the maneuver

Superbonus, ecobonus and sismabonus, façade bonuses, water and furniture bonuses and a new discount to break down architectural barriers. In 2022 they will all return the main concessions which led to a real boom in the construction sector after the pandemic. In some cases, the adjustments concern the thresholds, reduced as for the facades bonus, but after the green light to the budget committee maneuver in the Senate, most of the limits that the government had initially imagined at 110% are eliminated.

In the final formulation, the result of a long negotiation between the majority and the government, the Superbonus is extended to 2022 also on single-family homes. Deleting the previous references to Isee roofs, limitations to the main residence and Cila communication terms. A single constraint is inserted, that is to carry out 30% of the works by 30 June 2022. For the rest, there is the equation between towing works and towed works, the extension to the whole of 2025 for interventions in the areas affected by seismic events starting from 2009, and the validity confirmed also for photovoltaic systems (up to 48 thousand total euros), to which is added in the perspective of the push towards renewables also a bonus for power generation plants who install storage systems.

Furthermore, an amendment has also remedied the uncertainty that had arisen on the so-called ‘sworn statements‘, i.e. the control over the fairness of prices of the building interventions, necessary after the anti-fraud decree of November. A circular from the Revenue Agency, however, had created uncertainty in the methods of evaluating prices. In the amendment therefore it is clarified that the identified price lists for the purposes of energy redevelopment interventions also remain applicable for all other building bonuses (sismabonus, even at 110%, renovation bonus, facade bonus).

On the other hand, a novelty is the amendment it introduces the 75% bonus to break down architectural barriers: a 5-year deduction for expenses incurred in 2022, with roof at 50 thousand euros for villas, 40 thousand per apartment for small condominiums e 30 thousand for housing in buildings over 8 units. The bonus is used to install, for example, lifts or freight elevators, and will also be extended to “automation of building systems”, including the cost of disposing of old systems.

The bonus for the purchase of furniture (however linked to a building renovation) is confirmed, but the roof is revised: the text of the maneuver presented by the government he wanted to reduce it to 5 thousand, now it rises to 10 thousand. The ‘water bonus’, or the facilitation for the purchase and installation of water filtration systems that reduce the consumption of plastic bottles, has been extended until 2023. The only bonus left out of the ‘corrections’ of the majority is that for the renovation of the facades of the buildings: the cut, proposed by the government, from 90% to 60% for 2022 is confirmed, but without spending limits.