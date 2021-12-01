All the books in Woody Allen’s films: from Kafka to Dostoevsky

Comedy, romance, drama, i Woody Allen film they are always an explosive mixture of genres that invariably gives rise to the classic “Woody Allen’s Film”.



Because when you go to the cinema to see a film by the New York filmmaker you know exactly what to expect and, at the same time, you are ready to let yourself be carried away by that unknown and unpredictable ingredient that will give shape and meaning to the entire film.



What if that purely made-in-Allen ingredient was actually the literature?



It was demonstrated that in Woody Allen’s films, books are a permanent presence, if not in some cases the authentic engine of history, as in the mythical Midnight in Paris which shows us the romantic-fantastic journey of a writer poised between the present and the artistic-literary Paris of the 1920s.

Whether they are explicitly cited or covertly evoked through enigmatic references, the books are always present in the American director’s cinematography and confirm Allen’s boundless passion for literature. In fact, the New York filmmaker confesses that he has always drawn inspiration from the writers’ pages, often making his own the quotes of the great authors, reworking them with a very personal aphorism.

Following in the footsteps of Gil – the writer of Midnight in Paris played by Owen Wilson – let’s find out together all Woody Allen movie books.

Woody Allen and Dostoevsky

Dostoevsky is one of Woody Allen’s great passions. And the Russian author’s thinking is particularly evident in the film Match Point (2005). The book read by the protagonist at the beginning of the film is just right Crime and Punishment and it will somehow affect the rest of the film. From the initial monologue concerning the Case to the unpredictable final, Allen makes Dostoevsky’s idea his own, but not his moral.



In fact, in Allen’s film there is crime, but not punishment, and the conclusion is pessimistic and mercilessly cynical.

The thought of Dostoevsky returns on several occasions in the director’s cinematography. To a lesser extent, compared to the modern representation of the Dostoevskan drama made in Match Point, Allen takes up the Russian author in Crimes and misdeeds (1989) where he quotes verbatim:

In a world without God, everything is allowed

In Allen’s idea, however, the moral is only for those who want it.



Finally in the most recent Irrational Man (2015) with Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone where the philosophy professor Lucas (avid reader of Dostoevsky) tries to make sense of his life by committing a murder. But once again it will be Chance to reshuffle the cards on the table.

Allen takes up the essential themes of Dostoevsky but revisits them from the point of view of an atheist. So in Allen’s film we find the existential tyranny of Chance, without any form of redemption.

Love and war and the parody of Tolstoy

In Love and war (1975) Woody makes a shrewd parody of 19th century Russian novels.



In one scene, the dialogue between the protagonist Boris and his father is based exclusively on the quotation of Russian classics, in a sort of brilliant and histrionic divertissement.



Let’s not forget that the title of the film is already a reinterpretation of the famous one War and peace by Tolstoy. The film is full of references to the great Russian authors, from Dostoevsky, to Nabokov, up to Tolstoy.

Me and Annie: from Kafka to Salinger

Another emblematic film where Allen’s citationism reaches the top is Me and Annie (1977). In this case the literary subtext is almost always present.



Starting with the initial reference to Thomas Mann’s work:

New York is a dying city, you’ve never read Death in Venice? You do not have read Death in Venice until I bought it for you.

Literary skirmishes are an integral part of the relationship between the pair of protagonists, played by Allen himself and Diane Keaton. The two unionize on every author, from Sylvia Plath to Salinger. The dispute over which of the two is entitled to copy theYoung Holden.



Finally, in an intimacy scene between the protagonist and his new lover, the woman states:

“Having sex with you is a Kafkaesque type of experience. And I tell you this as a compliment. “

Manhattan and sentimental education

In a memorable scene from the film Manhattan the protagonist Isaac, depressed and lying on a sofa, lists the reasons why life is worth living and mentions Sentimental education from Gustave Flaubert.



In Allen’s monologue all the director’s vast culture and his basic nihilism are exposed. Despite his comedy, the American filmmaker never fails to reiterate how the human condition is basically tragic.

Midnight in Paris: the literary homage par excellence

But it is with Midnight in Paris (2011) that Woody Allen composes his personal cinematic praise of literature. In the film, the literary references multiply, until they are actually personified in the characters of the various twentieth-century writers.



We therefore find Ernest Hemingway, Francis Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, Ezra Pound, Gertrude Stein.



Allen composes a meta-literary work based on the creative process of a writer who, in fact, follows his path as a brilliant and over the top director.



Allen uses nostalgia to embody an era that has now disappeared and uses fantasy as an escape tool.



The result is a poignant one praise of Art as a survival anchor for the human soul.

