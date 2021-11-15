Thanks to the catalog Preview 363 we learn i first details And the books of the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021. The event sees the joint efforts of Panini Comics, with all its labels, Star Comics, with all its labels, Sergio Bonelli Publisher And saldaPress to offer new and regular readers one selection of free books that will be available in participating comic shops throughout Italy.

Let’s see them together in detail, including the comics participating in the initiative.

All the books of the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021

The Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021 will officially begin on December 2nd and will last the entire month (while stocks last) and will make 15 free books available to readers and patrons of the participating comics shops that will give a taste of the new ones series to be released for various publishers in 2022.

The books of the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021 Panini Comics

BATMAN – FEAR STATE

FCBD Italia arrives and in DC the absolute superstar is Batman, with two stories that are the prelude to the Fear State event! In the first, superstars James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez bring out the Dark Knight’s most terrible fears … in the second, John Ridley and Travel Foreman give us a taste of the new series starring Jace Fox, the new Batman seen in Future State!

MICKEY mouse – CHRONICLES OF THE ANCIENT KINGDOMS

In a still unknown world, where the prairie vessels of Vastiplano transport the precious loads of fire from the icy Flamoch across the Dark Desert, Paperhin, Lord Topol and the Aquamarine Queen must save their kingdoms from the scourge of inexplicable storms! It looks like pure fantasy (indeed, fantasy), but it is much, much more …

AVENGERS / HULK 2021

The regular Avengers team of Jason Aaron (Thor) and Iban Coello (Deadpool) tell us a story in which the terrible Lords of Evil make their debut, a multiverse threat that the most powerful heroes on Earth will face in Avengers 40. The fight ignites! Donny Cates (Venom, Thor) and Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man) are the incredible authors who will have the task of relaunching the Green Goliath with a new regular series in February, after the glories of The Immortal Hulk. And it all starts here!

SPIDER-MAN / VENOM 2021

Three stories featuring as many Marvel events of 2022! The beginning of the new Venom fif signed by the British trio Al “Immortal Hulk” Ewing, Ram V (Justice League Dark) and Bryan Hitch (Ultimates)! Beyond, the saga of the new Wall Climbing that you will read in the fortnightly Amazing Spider-Man! And Devil’s Reign, the Daredevil crossover that will relaunch the Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto series!

SHANGRI-LA FRONTIER

For Rakuro Hizutome, no video game is too bad to play; indeed, he adores the very titles that anyone else would refuse to complete. But now he is determined to compete with the game of the moment: Shangri-La Frontier. Obviously, skipping the tutorial. Will it be up to the challenge? Find out in a manga that blends irony and action with the typical themes of MMORPG and JRPG

BRZRKR

This is the story of a warrior whose existence is all about violence and who leaves a tragic trail of blood behind him wherever he goes. Now he is in the service of the United States, for which he carries out the most extreme missions in the hope of obtaining the one thing he cannot have. The comics debut of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves: a concentrate of action and twists, one of the editorial cases of 2021 in the States

The books of the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021 Star Comics

A SIGN OF AFFECTION

Yuki is a quiet university student, suffering from fifin deaf mute since birth. The chance meeting with the charming Itsuomi, a boy from his own university, will totally change his days. Finally, one of the most popular shojo manga of recent years arrives in Italy, also winner of the “Shojo comics most recommended by Japanese booksellers” award in April 2021.

KAIJU NO. 8

Mina Ashiro is the captain of the Third Division of the Special Defense Teams set up to fight the Kaiju. Kafka Hibino, Mina’s childhood friend, decides to try the exam for admission to the defense corps for one last time, but a creature sneaks into her body transforming him into a man – Kaiju, making him faint on the list black of the same Self-Defense Forces with the code name “Kaiju No. 8” …

SWEET HOME

Hyun Cha is an eighteen-year-old student who is forced to leave his home and move into a small apartment. Having lost all dreams and expectations for the future, she plans to take her own life. However, a few days before the set date, a mysterious disease begins to spread among the population and people begin to turn into… monsters! The famous Korean webcomic that inspired the famous Netflflix horror series arrives in Italy in print format!

THE HARD WORK OF MUSUBU

Goro Sagami works in the sales department of the Shonan Rubber Industries Spa, and is secretly in love with Musubu in the general development department, a beautiful researcher who is totally dedicated to the production of… condoms! When he finally finds himself working side by side with her, a hilarious romantic comedy begins!

DEEP BEYOND

In the near future, the Earth is devastated by the dire consequences of the millennium bug. The survival of humanity is in the hands of a small group: scientists trying to understand and study what lurks in the depths of the abyss. The 100 meets Low, with a pinch of Death Stranding in the brand new sci-fi thriller series (already an international hit) by Mirka Andolfo.

FAR CRY – THE LACRIMEDI ESPERANZA

Juan Cortez’s addiction is guerrilla warfare. This time, fate took him to Santa Costa, a country in South America. The murder of a general is the triggering event needed to blow up the powder keg… The reader will be catapulted into the outrageous background of the most recent chapter of Far Cry, a saga that has been able to define an entire genre.

The books of the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021 Sergio Bonelli Editore

SIMULACRI

The new series born from the imagination of Marco Bucci and Jacopo Camagni which will see the light in 2022! A group of young people, only apparently light-hearted, connected to each other by turbid relationships and a mystery with supernatural implications … With a totally Italian setting, Simulacri is a manifesto of the social-media-generation that will surprise you with continuous changes of register, like a disturbing game of Chinese boxes.

The books of the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021 Star Comics

TWO MOONS

The American screenwriter John Arcudi and the Italian designer Valerio Giangiordano present Two Moons, a new series by Image Comics that perfectly combines the historical setting of one of the bloodiest chapters in American history, the Civil War, with exquisitely folk-horror atmospheres.

CROSSOVER

What unites the characters of almost all the superheroes of the comic universes and their respective creators? You will find the answer in Crossover, the new best-selling series of Image Comics, conceived and written by the unstoppable Donny Cates – one of the most popular screenwriters of the moment – and by the excellent Geoff Shaw, the couple who already wrote Thanos Vince, Buzzkil , God Country and The Paybacks!

The comics shops participating in the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021

