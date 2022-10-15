All the boyfriends that Emilia Clarke had

When placed in the skin of Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke began to become known in all parts of the world. Her participation in game of Thrones It made her career grow and the audience was fascinated with her, and they not only fell at her feet because of her enormous talent, but also because of her beauty and her characteristic smile.

Just like the viewers, many celebrities were also in awe of the actress. Although for many she was just a crush, some of them managed to become her partner and owners of her heart… for a short time. Next, we show you who were their a couple.

These were the boyfriends that Emilia Clarke had

Seth MacFarlane

Emilia Clarke was in a relationship with Seth MacFarlaneknown worldwide for being the creator of Family Guy and co-creator of american dad. For years he has stood out as a screenwriter, actor, director, animator and dubbing actor. For several months both were very affectionate and in love in front of the public eye.

Emilia and Seth walking through the streets very caramelized.

However, it all ended when the actress had to return to Europe to film the episodes of game of Thrones and he stayed in the United States. Unfortunately, the couple could not cope with the long distance and ended their relationship in 2013.

Jay Courtney

Two years after ending his relationship with Seth MacFarlanethe actress met Jay Courtney. Their paths crossed on the set of Terminator:Genesis, the science fiction film where the star gave life to Sarah Connor and the actor to Kyle Reese. Although they made a very cute couple, the relationship did not last long.

A movie couple: Emilia and Jai in Terminator: Genisys.

In 2016, Emilia revealed in an interview that all love relationships ended because of her globetrotting career: “She is making romantic relationships absolutely impossible.”

Charlie McDowell

in 2018 Emilia Clarke met Charlie McDowell, who stands out in Hollywood as a film director and writer. The relationship was confirmed by themselves through social networks, and although they tried to keep their private life away from the cameras, they were caught very affectionate more than once.

Emilia Clarke very much in love with Charlie McDowell.

After a year they parted ways. And although neither confirmed the reason, Charlie He unfollowed the star on Instagram and deleted all the images he shared with her. In 2020 the director committed to Lily Collinswith whom he has been married since 2021.

