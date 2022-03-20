All the businesses of Ángela Aguilar to be a millionaire at the age of 18 in addition to her inheritance

It is true that, for the simple fact of being a member of the Aguilar dynasty, Angela Aguilar you already have an inheritance secured copious However, the 18-year-old girl does not need this since she is a millionaire for their various jobs. Below is a list of businesses from the author of “Mexicana Enamorada” and we share everything there is to know about it.

Ángela Aguilar and her income as a singer and songwriter

In the same way that Pepe Aguilar I was already a millionaire just for being the son of Don Antonio Aguilar and Wild flowerto Angela Aguilar he was lucky enough to repeat this fate.

Of course, like his father, he chose not to sit idly by and At just 18 years old, she already owns an artistic career that is the envy of many. First of all, it must be said that the fortune of Angela Aguilar does not respond only to her performance as a singer and songwriter, although music occupies a more than important place in their income.

In this sense, the Princess of Mexican Music earn money thanks to sale of their records and to the reproductions of their songs on the different music platformsbetween them Spotify and YouTube. In addition, it is necessary to take into account live performanceslike the ones you plan for these days when United States in the framework of his presentation tour of Mexicana Enamoradahis most recent studio album.

All Angela Aguilar’s businesses outside of music

In addition to being a talented and dedicated singer, Angela Aguilar is famous for other reasons, among which is the work she carries out as youtuber.

On her YouTube profile, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has, so far, a total of 3.23 million subscriberswhich allows you to get an idea of ​​how much you monetize on this platform through the views of your videos.

Something similar happens with his other social mediaSpecially in Instagramwhere owns 8.1 million followers. This translates into a large number of income from sponsorships and links with different brandswhich pay enormous amounts of money for just a mention of the heiress of the Aguilar dynasty.

Finally, to all this is added the fact that on its official website there is a Online storewhich means income from the sale of merchandise and similar products. In short, it is a field of business as broad as it is fruitful, which makes this young artist the owner of her own fortune at only 18 years of age. What do you think? Were you aware of all these business that has Angela Aguilar?

