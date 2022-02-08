All the candidacies for the 2022 Bafta

by

In recent days, the British Academy of Film and Televisions Art announced the nominations of the 2022 edition of the Bafta, which reached its 75th anniversary this year. Similarly to the 2021 edition, where a dizzying change in the voting procedures led to the most inclusive list of nominees in the history of the ceremony, the current one also seems to be born in the name of greater inclusiveness.

Unlike the Golden Globes, the “English Oscars” dominate Dunes, which accumulates nominations (11) in all technical categories (in addition to the most important ones for the “best film” and for directing). The two favorites of the edition immediately follow, with The power of the dog which claims its pre-Oscar dominance with 8 nominations (including Jane Campion for directing, Benedict Cumberbatch for “Best Actor”, Jesse Plemons and Kodi-Smit McPhee in the “Best Supporting Actor” category) and the nostalgic Belfast, nominated for both “best film” and “best British film” (a major factor in the Bafta, which tend to reward local works over American ones).

The 2022 edition of the Bafta is also characterized by a distinctly international vocation, highlighted by the nominations obtained by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Julia Ducournau and Audrey Diwan in the “best direction” category, respectively for Drive My Car (winner of the award for best screenplay at Cannes), Titane (Palma D’Oro 2021) and L’événement (Golden Lion in Venice). The adaptation of Murakami’s short story, which was also nominated for “best non-original screenplay” will also be seen with it was the hand of God by Sorrentino (in his second nomination) in the category “best foreign language film”. Among the great absentees, he certainly figures West Side Story by Spielberg, while surprising the presence of Don’t Look Up (nominated for “Best Film” in addition to DiCaprio’s nomination) and the young Anglo-Pakistani director Aleem Khan (Best Director for After Love).

Best British Film

“After Love”
“Ali & Eva”
“Belfast”
“Boiling Point”
“Cyrano”
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
“Last Night in Soho”
“No Time to Die”
“Passing”

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin, “King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza

Best Non-Original Screenplay

Sian Heder, “TAIL
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car
Denis Villeneuve, “Dunes
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast
Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story
Ann Dowd, “Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard
Ruth Negga, “Passing

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, “TAIL
Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, “After Love
Tessa Thompson, “Passing

Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aleem Khan, “After Love
James Cumming, Hester Ruloff, “Boiling Point
Jeymes Samuel, “The Harder They Fall
Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor, “Keyboard Fantasies
Rebecca Hall, “Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, “West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast
Troy Kotsur, “TAIL
Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adeel Akhtar, “Ali & Ava
Leonardo Dicaprio, “Don’t Look Up
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog
Stephen Graham, “Boiling Point
Will Smith, “King Richard

Best Direction

Aleem Khan, “After Love
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, “Happening
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, “Titane

Best Film

“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dunes”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog”

Best Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car”- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
“It was the hand of God”- Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
“Madres Paralelas” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman”- Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person in the World”- Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau”- Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
Cow”- Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee”- Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
The Rescue“- Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ Van Sandwijk
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”- Ahmir“ Questlove ”Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Best Animated Film

Encanto”- Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
Flee”- Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström
Luca”- Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs the Machines”- Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Best casting

Boiling Point”- Carolyn Mcleod
Dunes”- Francine Maisler
The Hand of God”- Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard”- Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story“- Cindy Tolan

Best Photography

Dunes”- Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley”- Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die“- Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog”- Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth“- Bruno Delbonnel

Best editing

“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
“Dune” – Joe Walker
“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen
“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Best scenography

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Best Costumes

Cruella”- Jenny Beavan
“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini
“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero
“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Best makeup and hairstyle

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Best sound

“Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Best visual effects

“Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
“Ghostbusters: Legacy”- Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Best British Short Film

“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera
“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

Best Short Film

“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka
“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
“The Palace” – Jo Prichard
“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

Best soundtrack

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton
“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell
“Dune” – Hans Zimmer
“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat
“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee

