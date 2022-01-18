All the celebs break ups of 2021

2021 was a particularly fortunate year for celebrity love. However, as in all things, every aspect has its downside. So even if you missed them, there were quite a few break ups. Here are all the break ups of 2021:

KAIA GERBER AND JACOB ELORDI

They kept their relationship out of the limelight for a long time, then in the second half of this year they started showing up together on multiple promising public occasions. Instead, in November, after a year together they said goodbye. The cause? Apparently, the distance and their respective work commitments that have often kept them away.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO

Another bolt from the blue because, only until a few weeks before the break up, they had attended some parties of Halloween and they seemed closer than ever. They released a joint statement saying they are now friends and have not stopped loving each other. As to why they broke up, nothing is known yet.

GIGI HADID AND ZAYN MALIK

As for the situation between the singer and the model, we can say that everything is quite complicated. Behind there would be a heated quarrel between Zayn and his mother-in-law Yolanda which would have resulted in an attack and a denunciation by the woman. For now, both sides have asked for privacy, also to protect their daughter Khai.

SCOTT DISICK AND AMELIA HAMLIN

The story between the ex of Kourtney Kardashian and the model had created quite a stir given the considerable age difference. It was the decision to close the story Hamlin after conversations between Scott and another ex at Kardashian in which the former attempted to tease her about her relationship with Travis Barker.

ED WESTWICK AND TAMARA FRANCESCONI

The relationship between the two seemed to be going well and uniting them was the quarantine period spent together during the lockdown. But, at the end of the summer, the couple broke out and the main defendant is ours Chuck Bass that he would repeatedly cheat on his ex.

PETE DAVIDSON AND PHOEBE DYNEVOR

They were even ready to move in together, even though they had only been together for five months. Then the two, in the middle of the year, broke up due to the distance and their respective commitments. Now, I’m pretty sure the comedian’s SNL don’t even remember being with Phoebe: now he’s alone Kim Kardashian in its radar.

LIAM PAYNE AND MAYA HENRY

It was the same ex One direction to say in June that his story with Maya Henry it had come to an end. In an interview released some time later, she explained that she takes all the responsibility for this situation because she still has a hard time managing relationships. And to think that in 2020 they had decided to get engaged.

ZAC EFRON AND VANESSA VALLADARES

She, for a few months, was what we all wanted to be. True movie story: Zac Efron enters a bar, during his stay in Australia, and falls in love with the waitress. A simple vacation turns into a long stay and, even, it is said that he wants to leave for a while Hollywood. Instead, after 10 months together, they broke up.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

After four years together and a marriage proposal, everything suggested that they would be married soon. But the wedding date continued to be postponed without valid reasons and, in fact, what everyone expected has arrived. According to the release released, they realized they worked best as friends. Now she is delighted in the arms of Ben Affleck.

ASHLEY BENSON AND G-EAZY

After almost a year together, Ashley Benson And G-Eazy they broke up in February. Attentive fans realized something was wrong when they discovered the actress no longer followed him on Instagram. Even for the breakup, as well as during the relationship, they kept a low profile.

SHIA LABEOUF AND MARGARET QUALLEY

Shia LaBeouf And Margaret Qualley ended their brief romance after the ex’s filed lawsuit LaBeouf, FKA Twigs, who accused him of abuse. They met in December after working together on the sister’s music video Qualley. They met assiduously for a few months then the news of the lawsuit did the rest.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST

Personally it is the one that destroyed me the most because I loved them as a couple. However, apparently, love is not enough and, between the bipolarity of Kanye and the completely hectic life they lived, Kim he decided to say enough. The rapper still doesn’t give up on the idea that it’s over, although the socialite has already found love with Pete Davidson.