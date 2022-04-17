All the Chris Evans romances that never really existed

The Marvel actor was linked to dozens of actresses and singers in a loving way. See who they are and how the fan theories were born!

Since Chris Evans became one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, both the press and the fans have linked the artist with actresses or singers who share the same events or awards as him. And although many times that became a Romance real, so many others were only rumors and in truth they never existed. Meet here 5 celebrities who were associated with the figure of Marvel Studios.

+ 5 Celebrities Chris Evans Was Linked To

5. Amy Smart

From his rise to fame to today, Chris Evans has been linked to dozens of women with whom he could have had an affair. Some of them were unknown to the public eye, but others attracted attention. This is the case of Amy Smartthe actress of The butterfly Effect which was seen in 2010 leaving a bar in London with the actor. Although it was assured that there was a romance, her representative denied the rumors.

4.Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene was put on everyone’s lips when she brought Alice Cullen to life in the saga Twilight. At that time, precisely in 2011the actress was seen very close to Chris Evans in Trousdale, the hot spot in Hollywood. Once again, the paparazzi captured the Captain America actor and assured that a new couple had formed that, in reality, did not exist beyond that night.

3. Lily Collins

After the story with Sandra Bullock, his great love since adolescence, a new woman came into the life of Chris Evans. It was about Lily Collinsthe protagonist of Emily in Paris who attended the Oscars of 2015 like the actor, and had a brief encounter with him at the Vanity Fair afterparty. Apparently, they would have come out a few times from there. However, it could never be confirmed and the rumor disappeared despite speculation.

2. Camila Cabello

Many celebrities have declared themselves interested in Chris Evans. The best example is the singer Lizzo, who even shared her conversations with the Marvel actor on social networks. But he has also decided which celebrity she would ask out on a date: Camila Hair. Although some quickly speculated on a romance between the ex-partner of Shawn Mendes and the interpreter, the truth is that she herself assured that she was not interested in it.

1. Selena Gomez

The rumor has no end: still, many say that Chris Evans and Selena Gomez they maintain a relationship. It all started when the singer remarked on 2015 that the actor seemed quite attractive. Six years later, Evans began following her on Instagram and fans went wild firing theories about a romance between these celebrities. In any case, images were never published that proved the courtship.