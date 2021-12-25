All the Christmas movies to see on TV on December 25th

On 25 December it will be possible to see many on TV Christmas movie: from comedies to the most classic melodramas. All networks, even the lesser known ones, will offer films in line with the holiday season. Overall, these are stories centered around positive feelings of friendship, magic and loyalty.

The films to see on December 25th

The little lord

Christmas day starts at 07.40 on RSI La 2, where it will air The little lord, a 1980 film directed by Jack Gold and based on the novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The story is that of little Cedric (Rick Schroder), a good-hearted child who lives in a poor neighborhood in New York with his mother and who discovers that his life is about to change when he receives a letter from his grandfather, the Earl. of Fauntleroy, who announces the death of his uncle. Cedric, affectionately called Ceddie, thus discovers that he is next in line and is “forced” to leave for England. Here he will live with his grandfather, a surly and at times annoying man who does not speak to the child’s mother and has no idea how things really go in the lands he manages. Ceddie’s arrival will bring light back into the heart of the old Earl, especially in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Mom I missed the plane

The Christmas movie program continues at 2.15pm on RSI La1 with the broadcast of a real classic of the genre: Mom I missed the plane. Directed by Chris Columbus and starring Macaulay Culkin, Mom I missed the plane tells the story of Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who is forgotten at home by his family leaving for Paris. At first Kevin lives with extreme terror the fact of being alone in such a big house, but slowly he begins to feel the euphoria of being able to do what he wants and, at the same time, he takes responsibility, doing the shopping and doing chores. domestic. The idyll would be complete, were it not for the fact that the street where the child lives was targeted by two apartment thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), who now aim to “clean up” Kevin’s home as well. It will be up to the latter to defend the house at any cost and by any means, while his mother (Catherine O’Hara) is crossing the country to try to return home to her baby.

The holy family

At 13.20 on Rete 4instead, a miniseries will be broadcast which sees Alessandro Gassmann take on the role of Joseph, the husband of the Virgin Mary. The holy family it tells of the relationship between the young Jesus and Saint Joseph. The latter will have to learn to love and accept a child who is not really his son, but who has been given birth by the woman he is in love with. Composed of two episodes, The holy family he owes much of his story to the tradition of the apocryphal gospels and focuses a lot on the character of Joseph, more than on that of Jesus (Brando Pacitto).

Jack Frost

At 14.20 on Italy 1 it’s the turn of another film focused on the father-son relationship: Jack Frost. The story is that of a man forced to be away from his family for long periods of time due to his work as a musician. But one night, after giving up going to a show with his band, Jack (Michael Keaton) loses his life in a terrible road accident caused by snow and poor visibility. A year after Jack’s son, Charlie (Joseph Cross) is still looking for a way to mourn the loss of his father. One day, however, he starts talking to a newly built snowman: the ice man, inexplicably, responds to Charlie with the voice of his father Jack. It will be the beginning of a strange but moving adventure, which will lead the child to spend more time with his father and to understand that the people who are loved never really leave.

Little Women

Based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women is a 1994 transposition that will air at 15.15 on TV2000. The film has an exceptional cast, led by Susan Sarandon and also comprised of Christian Bale, Winona Ryder and Kirsten Dunst. The story is that of four o’clock March sisters who, Christmas after Christmas, grow up together facing challenges that are not always idyllic, such as the absence of the father who went to war or the illness of little Beth. Their everyday life is turned upside down by the arrival of the young Lawrence “Lori”, who will become a good friend of the whole family and who will begin to have strong feelings for the rebellious Jo. Little Women is a story that speaks of affection and courage and although the intention of the author of the book was to give many small lessons to her young readers, the film with Susan Sarandon is actually a hymn as much to the importance of family as to need to follow your heart and your dreams.

Polar Express

The afternoon of Italy 1 comes on at 16.25 with Robert Zemeckis’ CGI adventure: Polar Express. The animated feature film is about a child who, on the threshold of adolescence, stopped believing in Santa Claus and the magic of the most special time of the year. On Christmas Eve, however, the mysterious and fascinating Polar Express stops outside his window, a train that will travel to the North Pole and which is run by a funny conductor (Tom Hanks), who does not allow delays. The journey will be transformed for the protagonist into a journey to rediscover not only the magic of Christmas, but also the importance of friendship.

Elf

At 19.23 on Italy 1 will air Elf – An elf named Buddy, directed by Marvel’s director, Jon Favreau. The protagonist is Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human who was mistakenly delivered to the North Pole and adopted by the elves. At the age of thirty, the man decides to return to New York to discover the identity of his real parents. He discovers that his mother is dead and that his father, Walter, is a permanent fixture on Santa’s list of villains. Buddy will try to save his father and on Christmas Eve, while he begins to feel something for the beautiful Jovie (Zooey Deschanel), a girl he has just met and who will be by his side all the time.

The gang of Santas

At 21.22 on Italy 1 will instead air The gang of santa claus, the film directed by Paolo Genovese which stars the comic trio composed of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. The three play three friends, each grappling with the problems of everyday life and with complicated romantic relationships, who are arrested inside an apartment where a robbery was taking place. After the arrest, the three are brought in the presence of Commissioner Irene Bestetti (Angela Finocchiaro), to which they will try to explain why they were in that apartment, continuing to boast their innocence. But will it really be like this?

Escape from Christmas

At 21.35 on La7 instead it is the turn of Escape from Christmas, film based on the novel of the same name by John Grisham and starring Tim Robbins and Jamie Lee Curtis. The two play the Krank couple who, after years of celebrating Christmas in an almost opulent way, are now tired of the consumerism of the holiday season. For this reason, for Christmas, they decide to leave for the Caribbean. However, just as they are packing their bags to leave, the daughter calls them, announcing that she is going home with her boyfriend for the classic Christmas Eve party. The two, therefore, have no choice but to give up the holiday and use the twelve hours that separate them from the arrival of their daughter to decorate the whole house and thus create yet another perfect Christmas.