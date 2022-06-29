All the cinema in the world this summer on Movistar Plus+

The third installment of the Marvel spider hero starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, the film that brought audiences back to theaters, heads a great list of premieres on Movistar Plus+ this summer. A relationship for all tastes, from superheroes to musicals and film noir.

Last night in Soho

(Friday 1)

The film, director Edgar Wright’s first film starring women, presents Eloise, a very shy teenager with a special sensitivity to see spirits. When the young woman decides to move to London to study fashion, she begins to connect in her dreams with a singer from the early 1960s. Who will be this aspiring star who pursues success in the most seedy clubs and theaters?

Spider-Man: No way home

(Friday, 8)

The film that blew up the box office worldwide in 2021 and in which all the universes in which Spider-Man has existed come together.

After managing to finish Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the life of Peter Parker and his entourage is about to go down the drain, as the supervillain has managed to leave a deadly legacy: he has revealed the identity of our hero, neighbor and friend and has made many believe him to be enemy number one. When he enlists the help of Doctor Strange in trying to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in the Multiverse, unleashing the most twisted nemeses Spider-Man has ever faced.

With Tom Holland and Zendaya leading the cast, the appearance of other well-known actors raised applause in movie theaters around the world.

Three floors

(Tuesday 12)

Emotional and subtle melodrama, presented at Cannes and at the Seville Festival, about guilt, irrational fear and the consequences of our decisions. Directed by Nanni Moretti, who has already delved into the family unit and the tragedy in her award-winning film son’s room (2001) and later in my mother (2015). On this occasion, the filmmaker freely adapts the novel three floors up of Eshkol Nevo.

love instead

(Friday 15)

Rodrigo Cortes (Buried) claims art and laughter as a recipe to overcome any adversity with this story based on real events that the director narrates in real time. In January 1942, 400,000 Jews from all over Poland had been confined by the Nazis to a narrow ghetto in the middle of the city for more than a year. Outside the wall, life goes on. Inside, its inhabitants struggle to survive. However, the high brick wall fails to stop a group of Jewish actors who, on a freezing winter night, perform a musical comedy at the Fémina theater.

Near you

(Tuesday 19)

Audience Award at Seminci for this beautiful drama about a father looking for the best future for his young son. Directed by Uberto Pasolini. Based on real events, Near you tells the story of John, a window cleaner who has only a few months to live and tries to locate an adoptive family for his son Michael.

years of drought

(Friday 22)

Eric Banana (The Boleyn Sisters, Troy) stars in this dramatic thriller about an Australian cop who must confront the prejudice of his former neighbors and his pent-up anger. Bana plays Aaron Falk, a federal agent who, after more than 20 years of absence, returns to his hometown, devastated by a decade of drought, to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, who is accused of having killed his wife and son before committing suicide. In Kiewarra he will have to face the ghosts of the past of a town traumatized by what happened, but also marked by sad events from when Falk was just a teenager and that ended up causing him to leave.

the dark daughter

(Saturday 23)

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal (Rebel Heart, Secretary) makes her debut as a director and screenwriter with this honest drama about the meaning of motherhood (beyond the topic I insist on maternal) and the consequences of life choices.

Awarded for best screenplay at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, this raw and intense vision of the responsibility of being a mother was also nominated for three Oscars in 2022: best adapted screenplay, leading actress (Olivia Colman) and supporting actress (Jessie Buckley). . Colman and Buckley bring to life the protagonist, the university professor Leda, in two stages of her life: the current one, already mature, and that of a young mother overwhelmed by the terror, confusion and intensity of motherhood.