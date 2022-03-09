All the company’s new film projects!

We tell you all the original projects that Apple TV + has planned.

The original productions of AppleTV+ are having a great success, because films like CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth received several nominations for oscars 2022and Manzana wants to continue under the same line of quality in its productions, so today it released a look at the list of original films that will be released worldwide in theaters and on its streaming platform.

On 2022, Apple Original Films will premiere productions from famous stars such as Alfonso Cuarón, Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe and many more. And we tell you about some of the most relevant projects.

A 2022 of luxury

One of the most outstanding titles that will arrive this year is Cha Cha Real Smootha film that won the American Audience Award for Drama at the Sundance Film Festival 2022and which is starring CooperRaiff, who plays a recent graduate who strikes up a friendship with a young mother – played by dakota johnson– and his teenage daughter. The tape will arrive AppleTV+ on June 17.

Another long-awaited title is a documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey and led by Reginald Hudlingwhich revolves around the career and life of the actor Sidney Poitierwhich is expected to arrive sometime in the summer.

The August 5 A new animated feature film by Skydance Animationwhich is named lucky and tells us the story of the unluckiest girl in the world. Among the cast of voices we can find famous names such as Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and simon pegg.

What can we expect by the end of the year?

By the end of autumn 2022, the documentary will be released Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong, which will tell us about the life and legacy of the jazz musician named in the title of the production. In this same period, the film will also arrive Raymond & Raywhich follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray (played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke), who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father.

In the same way, we will also be able to enjoy the new film by Peter Farrelly (Green Book): The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which is a dramatic comedy starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowewhich is based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue who in 1968 left New York to look for his childhood friends and share a few beers, however he finds out that they are with the army fighting in Vietnam.

Finally, in autumn it will also arrive The Sound of 007a documentary commemorating the 60th anniversary of the franchise james-bond.

To enjoy Christmas AppleTV+ will deliver us Spirited: a modern musical interpretation of the classic Christmas story from Charles Dickens: A Christmas Carolwhich is starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Also at the end of 2022, we will be able to enjoy emancipationthe new film directed by Antoine Fuqa (Training Day) and starring Will Smithwhere we are told the story of a man who escapes from slavery.

A promising future

The latest titles are the premieres that Manzana It has plans for 2022, but the company does not plan to stop there and at some point after the aforementioned timeframe it will launch Killers of the Flower Moon, the new movie Martin Scorsesewhich has Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and many more among its protagonists. It all comes down to the narrative of a series of murders of members of the oil-rich Osage nation.

We can also look forward to the release of the next spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman): Argylewhich features an all-star cast like Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Another of the titles in production is sharper: a suspense thriller set in New York City, which has a screenplay by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanakaand the interpretations of Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and Justice Smith. In addition, it will also release Tetrisa film starring Taron Egerton which follows the extraordinary journey of one of the world’s most iconic computer games.

In the future, the audience should also expect films like Napoleon from Ridley Scottwhich will have joaquin phoenix as the famed military leader, a documentary titled Number One on the Call Sheet: celebrating the leading women and men of African descent in Hollywood, and a romantic film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas which bears names ghosted.

Likewise, the company plans the launch of spellbound: an animated movie Skydance Animationn, which follows a young woman who sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two, and The Beanie Bubble: a film that follows one of the biggest speculative crazes that burned in American culture in the 90s, which is starring Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, and Sarah Snook.

More projects in development

Apple Original Films is also developing projects such as bad-blood from Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), which revolves around the rise and fall of Theranoscompany run byr Elizabeth Holmes (who will be played by Jennifer Lawrence) and was used to carry out fraud.

Also in development snowblind with Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist, and a new biographical project of the agent of various actors and directors in Hollywood: Sue Mengerswhich will feature Jennifer Lawrence.

Also we can wait Dollya feature film written by Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce with Florence Pugh as the protagonist, an adaptation of the memoirs of Judy Heuman in charge of sian hedera biographical film Audrey Hepburnand a thriller with George Clooney and Brad PittWritten and directed by jon watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Cinephiles and moviegoers, which of Apple’s future releases are you most excited about?