All the complaints about ‘Justice League’: from the insults to Gal Gadot to the screenwriter’s “does not represent my work” – CINEMABLEND

There is a huge controversy surrounding the work of Joss Whedon. Many affected have shed light on a shoot that was almost a disaster.

From a screenwriter who does not recognize what he wrote to insults on the set. League of Justice It has a shadow of controversy behind it that has haunted it -and will haunt it- since its premiere. Due to the many discrepancies during the production and the misunderstandings between the members of the team, there are several members who, later, have publicly complained about what they experienced in the recordings. Between medais is the case of Zack Snyder and his League of Justice. A long story about creative discrepancies that came to an end with the premiere of its montage on March 18, 2021. If you want more information about this drama, here is a summary of everything that happened.

Beyond Zack Snyder, the truth is that certain members of the filming have not stopped talking about the poor conditions they endured from Joss Whedon, the filmmaker who came to replace Snyder after irreconcilable differences. One of those affected was Chris Terrio, original screenwriter. In an interview with Variety, the professional acknowledged that he was stunned to see Whedon’s version. He had nothing to do with what they had planned. “I immediately called my lawyer and said, ‘I want my name removed from the film.. [El abogado] then he called Warner Bros. and told them he wanted to do that.” Unfortunately, with the film already finished, that would have caused a delay in its release and Terrio believes that “it would have been an international scandal and news.” “So I kept quiet and didn’t say anything publicly,” he explains.

I’ve never said anything about Justice League since then, but the movie doesn’t represent my work.”

Terrio acknowledges that he never spoke to Whedon and that he believes the studio started making decisions “based on arbitrary metrics that have nothing to do with the stories that were being told. […] It seemed like a directive that came from people who are not filmmakers or movie friendly. The directive to make the movie under two hours, regardless of what it was meant to be for the movie, and to make the colors brighter and have it have funny sitcom jokes.”

Terrio was not the only one to speak. One of the first to open Pandora’s box was Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film. The actor denounced very unprofessional behavior on the part of the new director. “The way Joss Whedon treated the cast and crew of League of Justice it was disgusting, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. They were allowed in many ways by Geoff Johns and John Berg. Responsibility is above entertainment,” said the interpreter through a ‘tweet’.

His co-star, Gal Gadot, joined him and denounced L.A. Times that she was also abused. “I’m glad Ray dares to tell the truth about him. I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot Joss Whedon. I have my own experience with it, which wasn’t the best, but I took care of it there when it happened. I took it to the superiors and they took care of the matter. But I’m happy for Ray, that he gets up and tells the truth about him, “said the protagonist. “You get dizzy because you can’t believe what he told you. If he tells me, then obviously he tells a lot more people. I just did what I felt I had to do. And it was telling people that it wasn’t right,” Gadot added in an interview with she.

Among other things, Gadot was concerned about the way her character had been rewritten. She saw him as “more aggressive” than her character in wonder-woman and I wanted it to flow more progressively from movie to movie. Patty Jenkins, director of the superheroine tape, agreed with her and publicly declared to ScreenRant what League of Justice It went against what he had told in his film.

I think that version contradicts my first movie in a lot of ways and this movie, which I was already in production with. […] I think Justice League was an outlier. They were trying to turn her into something else. So it became: ‘I don’t recognize half the characters. I’m not sure what’s going on

This is just a sample of the many complaints that Whedon raised in production. According to a report published in THRWhedon clashed with the entire cast, including Jeremy Irons, who played Alfred Pennyworth. Four years after the film’s release, Joss Whedon had a conversation with nyc magazine where he discussed the subject.

The manager has stated that has spent the last few years going to therapy to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by a damaging childhood. He has also stated that he had never worked “with a ruder group of people”. And he expanded with all those who had spoken ill of him. He said of Ray Fisher that he was a “malevolent force” and a “bad actor in both ways”. About Gal Gadot she blamed her misunderstanding on the fact that English is not the actress’s first language, but she assures that she understood it “perfectly”.

