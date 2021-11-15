all the content and live today to celebrate – Nerd4.life

Xbox And Halo perform 20 years, and Multiplayer.it has been preparing to celebrate the important event for several days now, with lots of content and a rich calendar of live scheduled for today.

Coverage was wide and varied – we wrote about when Microsoft started turning consoles into PCs, the best games from the original launch and the worst, and when The Rock introduced the first Xbox.

Not only that: away we talked about the day the Xbox almost died, the long unrequited love affair with Japan and we remembered the Duke, the first big Xbox controller.

After that we dedicated an in-depth study to the many colors of Xbox and the most memorable advertisements of these twenty years, but the coverage is not yet finished and will continue today with more content.

If you have also taken a look at the live calendar, you will know that starting at 2.00 pm we will be playing with the titles of the first Xbox in the company of Pierpaolo Greco, from 16.00 we will celebrate Xbox in the company of Paolo Paglianti And Antonio Jodice, and finally from 6.30 pm we will follow the official Xbox celebrations.

In short, it will be a day of celebration and we hope there will also be some pleasant surprises from Microsoft, such as the much-rumored early launch of Halo Infinite multiplayer.