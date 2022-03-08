All the contract expirations of the GPs included in 2022 – Formula 1

The week that introduces Formula 1 to the second and final pre-season test session began with great news for the Italian colors in the top flight: theAutodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari Of Imolahas in fact officially announced its permanence in the Circus until the 2025 season, with Italy which, at least until 2024 – together with Monza – will host two races valid for the world championship. In this way, the Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna was thus the last to have extended its F1 contract, moreover a few days after the cancellation of the Russian GP, ​​in the latter case due to of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, despite this welcome confirmation, Imola cannot still boast the primacy of the circuit with the more remote contract expiration in Formula 1.

Specifically, in fact, to keep this recognition alone remains the Bahrain GPwith the latter that could say goodbye to racing even after the edition of 2036. Moreover, by analyzing this special ‘ranking’, the first two positions are occupied by an all-Middle Eastern double, thanks to the 2nd place in the Qatar. The Losail circuit, which had linked its name more to MotoGP than to Formula 1, was included in the latter category only in 2021 to replace the Melbourne race, canceled due to the Covid-19 emergency. The event, which will not be held this year – also to allow the World Cup to be held – will return to Qatar on a permanent basis. from 2023 to 2032. Different speech for the 3rd place in this ranking, occupied ex aequo by two North American stages: Miami and Montreal. The first, which will make its absolute debut this year, will remain until the 2031exactly like the Canadian test, ready to return in 2022 after the absence in the last two seasons, again due to the pandemic.

Extended outlook for Formula 1:

▶ ️Driver lineup for F1 2022 season and beyond **

Finally, in the list of GPs with contracts valid until 2030, there are two other Middle Eastern events such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In conclusion, the future of other events included in the world this yearwhich could turn out to be the last in the event of a non-renewal for the seasons to come: these include Monaco, Mexico City, France, Belgium and Austria. At the same time, two other GPs such as those of Turkey and Portugal could be in contention.