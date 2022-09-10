all the controversies of the most commented film of the year that we have not yet seen

called to be one of the movies of the year‘Don’t worry dear’ is already being before it was even released. Olivia Wilde’s new movie after ‘Super Nerds’ captures all eyes with each new information that is revealed about her. They do not get along Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh? Was Shia LaBeouf fired? Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? This is all we know to date.

various concerns

In 2019, Olivia Wilde undertook the project of ‘Don’t worry my dear’, a science fiction and psychological thriller set in a seemingly idyllic community. Wilde was going to be the protagonist, as well as director, with Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.

According to Wilde, his main choice for the story’s co-star was Harry Styles, but was unable to join the project at that time due to the planned musical tour. This tour ended up being canceled due to the pandemic, so finally yes was able to join after LaBeouf’s departure due to “scheduling issues”.

Johnson also ended up leaving the project and Wilde decided to swap her character with Pugh, making Pugh the lead and taking on a more supporting role. Also, during the filming of ‘Don’t worry dear’, Wilde announced his breakup with Jason Sudeikishis partner for 9 years and with whom he had two children.

About three months before the filming ended, the scandal in which the singer FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf for “sexual assault, abuse and emotional distress”. LaBeouf and Twigs met on the set of ‘Honey Boy’ and their relationship lasted nine months. According to Twigs, LaBeouf became increasingly “jealous and controlling,” to which the actor responded, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or my aggressiveness. I’ve been abusive to myself and my environment.”

After filming was completed, Wilde promoted the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. In full presentation a man interrupted her to hand her an envelope where it said “Personal and Confidential”. Later, it was revealed that contained a lawsuit by Sudeikis for custody of their children and that the man in question was a member of his law firm.

The matter came up in court, where Wilde declared that it was a strategy to humiliate her and Sudeikis denied knowing in advance that the papers were going to be delivered to her former partner in those circumstances. The judge ruled in Wilde’s favor and dismissed the lawsuit..

alleged grudges

On the other hand, Wilde and Harry Styles started a relationship in the wake of ‘Don’t worry dear’. There are sources that affirm that it was after having broken the relationship with Sudeikis and there are also others that comment on the conflict that Florence Pugh supposed to see them together on the set when Wilde and Sudeikis were still a couple (since Pugh was Zach Graff’s girlfriend, friend of Wilde’s now ex).

Be that as it may, it seems quite obvious existing tension between Pugh and Wilde. Pugh has not only not mentioned the director in any of his statements about the film, but he has also not responded to the posts about ‘Don’t worry dear’ in which the director tagged him and did not share the poster on his networks until almost four months after his departure.

Recently, the film jumped to the media arena as a result of a report in which Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf herself because “he wanted to protect Florence” and because he did not share her “fighting energy”.

Shortly after, LaBeouf contact Variety for refute Wilde’s version, saying that it was due to not being able to balance the schedule to rehearse with his actors. The actor attached as evidence an email sent to Wilde in which he asked him to rectify the story.

After this, filter the video Wilde sent him to LaBeouf after his departure from the project, asking him to reconsider and referring to Pugh as “Miss Flo”. Given the actor’s statements, Wilde did not retract and insisted that he “was replaced” and that “he wished him the best in his recovery.”





Pugh refuses to give interviews about ‘Don’t worry dear’ due to the shooting of ‘Dune 2’, although he travels to Venice to attend the film’s premiere. In the exhibition of the film, the famous moment took place in which Styles allegedly spat on Chris Pine just before sitting down in the chair (although the representatives of both deny that this happened).

With all this baggage, ‘Don’t worry, dear’ is one of the most talked about movies of the moment and it hasn’t even been released. We do not know if this web of supposed enmities will ever be clarified or if new events will take place that give the note for extra-cinematic reasons. For now, the movie premieres in Spain next september 23.