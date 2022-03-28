All the countries that are reopening their borders: the list

As summer approaches, the desire to return to travel is stronger and stronger. And since Covid seems to have loosened its grip, many countries around the world are slowly slowing down reopening the borders to international tourists. Here is the updated list and all the rules to know before planning your next vacation.

Vietnam

The Vietnam, just as it has already happened for the Philippines and Thailand, it has decided to reopen the borders by repealing the entry ban on tourists from all corners of the globe. In fact, starting from 15 March 2022, it is possible to return to visit the country by following a few simple rules. For Italian citizens, stays of less than 15 days benefit from thevisa waiver – which in case of longer holidays can be requested online (for those staying for a maximum of 30 days) or at the Vietnamese Embassy.

Entering Vietnam requires compliance with some anti-Covid regulations: in particular, you must undergo a swab antigenic or molecular, respectively in the 24 hours or 72 hours prior to departure. In case of non-compliance with this obligation, tourists can take the test in the 24 hours following arrival and remain in isolation until the result. The authorities have abolished the quarantine obligation, but it is important to monitor your health in the 10 days following entry into the country. Finally, travelers must download the Covid PC app and fill in the health self-declaration therein, as well as take out health insurance that also covers any contagion from Covid.

South Korea

Also there South Korea it has very recently restored international tourism, thanks to the abolition of the most stringent safety measures aimed at dealing with the health emergency. Starting from 21 March 2022, travelers can cross the borders of the country without particular obligations, as long as they are in possession of the vaccination certificate correctly registered on the online platform. The recognized vaccines are those approved by WHO (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac).

In the absence of vaccination, tourists must undergo one 7-day quarantine, at a government facility or at your home. In any case, all travelers (regardless of their vaccination status) must carry out a molecular swab in the 48 hours prior to departure and undergo a second test upon arrival in the country.

Japan

On the tourism front, the Japan he decided to go there with lead feet. Although the intention is to return to welcome international travelers as soon as possible, for the moment the borders are open only to certain specific categories, such as students and those who travel for work reasons. From March, therefore, the gradual easing of security measures at the entrance to the country began. The first change concerns the maximum number of people authorized to enter every day, which increased from 3,500 to 5,000.

For travelers from Italy, thevaccination obligation with at least two doses. It is also necessary to undergo a molecular test within 72 hours of departure and a saliva test at the airport. Once the result is obtained, passengers must perform a 3-day quarantine and retest at the end of this period. If negative, the isolation can be considered concluded. The obligation to forty instead it lapses for those who have three doses of the vaccine (for the third dose, only Pfizer and Moderna are recognized).

Malaysia

After nearly two years of closed borders, the Malaysia reopens to international tourism, easing the obligations for entry into its territory. As of April 1, 2022, fully vaccinated travelers can cross borders without having to undergo quarantine: however, the obligation to carry out a molecular buffer in the 48 hours prior to departure and an antigenic pad in the 24 hours following arrival. Those who do not have full vaccination coverage still have to undergo a 5-day quarantine period.

Children under the age of 12 are excluded from these obligations, while children between the ages of 12 and 17 must perform an antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Malaysia – however there is no quarantine requirement. The latest news concerns theabolition of MyTravelPass, first necessary for entry into the country. Instead, you need to download the MySejahtera app on your smartphone and fill in the pre-departure form.

New Zeland

There New Zeland has adopted, since the beginning of the pandemic, very severe measures to reduce the impact of Covid. At the moment, entry is only granted to New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and certain categories of workers. But from 1 May 2022 the situation changes considerably: the country is preparing to finally welcome international tourists, reopening its borders. The new regulation, however, is only valid for those who come from Countries for which a visa is not required.

Travelers must be completely vaccinated and undergo a double test: the first in the 48 hours (if molecular) or in the 24 hours (if antigenic) preceding the departure, the following one upon arrival at the airport. On the other hand, there is no quarantine obligation for those who test negative for the swab.

Myanmar

Despite the tensions within the country, the new military junta that has taken control of Burmese territory for more than a year has announced the reopening of borders. Starting from April 17, 2022, travelers can enter upon presentation of the vaccination certificate. It remains mandatory to carry out a molecular swab in the 72 hours prior to departure. Also tourists have to undergo a period of 7-day quarantinewith execution of two molecular tests – respectively on the first and seventh day of isolation.

Those who are not vaccinated, in addition to the pre-departure swab, must undergo a 10-day quarantine with execution of two molecular tests – respectively on the first and ninth day of isolation. Recall, however, that at the moment it is not recommended to leave for Myanmar: for further information, please refer to the Viaggiare Sicuri portal.

Return to Italy

The ordinance issued on February 22, 2022 has significantly changed the regulations regarding travel. Among the main innovations, we remember the abolition of the lists and the concomitant elimination of the restrictions for travel to the countries ex list E. From the moment of its entry into force, on 1 March 2022, it is therefore possible return to travel around the world – subject to the limitations of the countries of destination. However, some obligations remain for the return to Italy.

Anyone wishing to enter our country must fill in the Passenger Locator Form in digital format. In addition, the certificate of full vaccination carried out less than 9 months or, alternatively, complete vaccination with a booster dose. For those who are not vaccinated, it is mandatory to present the certificate of recovery from Covid for less than 6 months or the negative result of a molecular or antigenic swab – carried out respectively in the 72 hours or 48 hours prior to arrival. In the absence of such documents, it is mandatory to undergo one 5-day quarantine.