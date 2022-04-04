All the couples that Julia Roberts had and who managed to conquer her heart

Julia Roberts has been married to her husband, Danny Moder, for nearly two decades, that’s why you may not remember other romances he’s had. The star of “Pretty Woman” dated Hollywood guys like Liam Neeson and Kiefer Sutherlandamong others.

The actress got her start on the dating scene when she was first linked to the actor from Schindler’s List in 1987. She and Liam were together for a year, but it did not work out and after a while they announced their separation.

The Romances of Julia Roberts

Liam Neeson

Julia began dating the star of “Taken” after they appeared together in the 1987 film “Satisfaction.” The exes dated for over a year before splitting in 1988. Liam and Julia reportedly lived together briefly before calling it quits.

Dylan McDermott

Shortly after Julia broke up with Liam, she moved in with Dylan in May 1988. The “Notting Hill” actress met the “American Horror Story” actor on the set of “Steel Magnolias,” in which he played the her character’s husband. The couple were engaged during their nearly two-year relationship, but Julia ended their affair in 1990 before they had a chance to say “I do.”

Kiefer Sutherland

Julia gave love another chance when she crossed paths with Kiefer in April 1990. The former lovers met on the set of “Flatliners” and, after dating for less than a year, announced their engagement. However, just three days before they were to be married in June 1991, Julia canceled the long-awaited ceremony.

Jason Patrick

The day she was supposed to walk down the aisle with the “Designated Survivor” star, Julia actually flew out with her good friend Jason, multiple outlets reported. Although they enjoyed a whirlwind romance after their trip to Ireland, their relationship didn’t last long and they broke up in 1992.

Lyle Lovett

After crossing paths with Lyle on the set of “The Player” in 1992, the two had an immediate connection. Julia and the “If I Had a Boat” singer married in June 1993, but divorced less than two years later, in March 1995.

matthew perry

There isn’t much information about the “Homecoming” star’s romance with Matthew Perry, but the two were linked between 1995 and 1996. Their relationship is said to have started after Julia guest-starred on an episode of Friends in 1994. .

Benjamin Bratt

One of Julia’s longest romances was with fellow “Miss Congeniality” actor Benjamin Bratt. However, their relationship began years before the successful movie that the actor starred in with Sandra Bullock came to light.

Julia reportedly saw her ex while they were in New York City in November 1997. After being introduced by friends, the former couple dated for nearly four years before splitting in June 2001.

Danny Moder

Julia Roberts has been happier than ever with her husband, Danny, since they married in July 2002. The couple first met on the set of “La mexicana” in 2001. At the time, Danny was working as a cameraman, while that Julia played Samantha Barzel opposite Brad Pitt.

Although the Emmy Award nominee was married to his first wife, Vera Steimberg, for more than four years when he met Julia, Hollywood stars couldn’t deny the connection. Danny and his ex-spouse finally divorced in 2001.

The following month, after their divorce was reported to be finalized in June 2002, Danny and Julia walked down the aisle. They later started their family when they welcomed twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004, followed by the birth of their youngest son, Henry, in 2007.

Over the years, the duo have managed to maintain their strong bond despite some challenges.

Did you know all the romances he had Julia Roberts?