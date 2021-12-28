News
all the curiosities about the 2003 film with Keanu Reeves
Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 December 2021 the 2003 film will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 20 Matrix Reloaded starring Keanu Reeves: we discover all the curiosity of the film by Andy Wachowski and Larry Wachowski (later become Lana and Andy Wachowski).
On May 23, 2003, Matrix Reloaded was released in US cinemas. Today the film is considered a true science fiction classic! The 2003 film is the second of the trilogy, followed by the October 2003 Matrix Revolutions. curiosity.
- During the making of the film, the actress passed away Gloria Foster who played the Oracle and who in Matrix Revolutions – the third film of the saga – was replaced with Mary Alice and the singer Aaliyah who had stepped into the role of the character Zee. The artist, in fact, died in a tragic plane crash. She was replaced by Nona Gaye. In order to maintain the utmost confidentiality on the film, the directors signed a contract which stated that they would not give interviews on the matter.
- In the film we see a Cadillac CTS chasing the truck that contained lifeless bodies inside. Trinity, on the other hand, is on board a Ducati 996, characterized by a dark green livery, which was made specifically for the film. The customed model became a model titled 998 Matrix Reloaded.
- In the film we see the use of a really existing software, namely the Nmap.
- Although the first chapter of the saga was the one that met with the most critical acclaim, it is the second film to have made the highest grossing, almost doubling those of the first.
- There is also a Matrix animated series, consisting of a total of 9 episodes. The series, titled Animatrix (The Animatrix), was released in 2003 and is a collection of short films inspired by the saga.