all the curiosities about the film with Hugh Jackman

The Greatest Showman: all the curiosities about the film

It goes on the air tonight on tv on Thursday 6 January 2022 the film The Greatest Showman in prime time on Rai 2 with Hugh Jackman: we discover all the curiosity of the 2017 film / musical directed by Michael Gracey. Written by Jenny Bricks and Bill Condon, the film stars Hugh Jackman as Phineas Taylor Barnum, an entertainment pioneer and founder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Besides Jackman, we find a great one cast exceptional formed by: Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

The producers of the film, Laurence Mark and Bill Condon, came up with the idea that led to the birth of The Greatest Showman after they were impressed with the talents of Hugh Jackman. It was 2009 and Jackman had the honor of presenting the Oscars ceremony and introducing the musical numbers. Mark and Condon, attending the rehearsals, had noticed a similarity between the performance of the actor – who had already shown his singing skills with Les Misérables – and Barnum.

Mark and Condon later contacted Jenny Bicks, who wrote the Oscar Night script, who wrote the script for The Greatest Showman. It took seven years to complete production on the film and rehearsals began in October 2016, in New York.

The cast were given less than ten weeks to prepare for the choreography, before starting filming. For the actors it was not easy: they tried hard and repeatedly to be able to stage the complex steps of choreographer Ashley Wallen.

The cast was able to choreograph and actually sing the songs from the soundtrack. The director, Gracey, wanted the performances to feel as real as possible. Jackman, Efron, Zendaya, Williams and the other actors sang many parts of the film live, while subsequently recording the others in post-production.

Trailer

We leave you the trailer of the 2017 film directed by Michael Gracey starring Hugh Jackman.