Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021 the 2003 film will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 20 Matrix Revolutions starring Keanu Reeves: we discover all the curiosity of Andy Wachowski and Larry Wachowski’s film.

Matrix Revolutions: all the curiosities about the film with Keanu Reeves

Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021 the 2003 film will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 20 Matrix Revolutions starring Keanu Reeves: we discover all the curiosity of the film by Andy Wachowski and Larry Wachowski (later become Lana and Andy Wachowski).

On November 5, 2003, Matrix Revoltions was released in US cinemas. Today the film is considered a true science fiction classic! This is the last film of the trilogy: previously released Matrix (1999) and Matri Reloaded (May 2003). But let’s see, then, the curiosity.