all the curiosities about the film with Keanu Reeves

Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021 the 2003 film will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 20 Matrix Revolutions starring Keanu Reeves: we discover all the curiosity of the film by Andy Wachowski and Larry Wachowski (later become Lana and Andy Wachowski).
On November 5, 2003, Matrix Revoltions was released in US cinemas. Today the film is considered a true science fiction classic! This is the last film of the trilogy: previously released Matrix (1999) and Matri Reloaded (May 2003). But let’s see, then, the curiosity.
- At the box office, the third installment of the saga grossed $ 427,343,298 million worldwide, or half the sum brought home by Matrix Reloaded, even though it was one of the highest-paying films of 2003, ranking eighth.
- At first, Keanu Reeves said the trilogy was over and there was no hope of further expanding the franchise. Here are his words: “I know I disappoint thousands of fans, but I don’t think Neo has anything to say yet. For me it was a wonderful experience, happily concluded “. In fact, Matrix 4 is about to hit theaters, which will again see the actor as Neo.