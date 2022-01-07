all the curiosities about the film with Sylvester Stallone

It goes on the air tonight on tv Friday 7 January 2022 the film The mercenaries 2 in prime time on Italia Uno with Sylvester Stallone: we discover all the curiosity of the 2012 action movie directed by Simon West. Besides Sylvester Stallone, a great cast of exception.

The mercenaries 2: all the curiosities about the film

It goes on the air tonight on tv Friday 7 January 2022 the film The mercenaries 2 in prime time on Italia Uno with Sylvester Stallone: we discover all the curiosity of the 2012 action movie directed by Simon West. Besides Sylvester Stallone, a great cast of exception. Here are the other great actors who participated: Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Liam Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Chuck Norris, Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Yu Nan, Charisma Carpenter.

There is special content in the home video version of the film: in the sequence, we see the actors approaching the guns, led by expert gunsmiths.

The locations chosen to shoot the film were Bansko, Loveč and Sofia, in Bulgaria. Other sequences, however, were shot in China. For others still, however, also in Bulgaria, a real bridge over the Osăm river was built ad hoc which, in the end, was not removed but made available to traffic.

Trailer

We leave you the trailer of the 2012 film directed by Simon West starring Sylvester Stallone and other great names in the world of cinema.