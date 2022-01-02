It goes on the air Tonight on TV Sunday 2 January 2022, in prime time on Canale 20 the film Polar Express starring Tom Hanks: let’s find out all the curiosity of the 2004 animated film directed by director Robert Zemeckis.

Polar Express: all the curiosities about the film with Tom Hanks

It goes on the air Tonight on TV Sunday 2 January 2022, in prime time on Canale 20 the film Polar Express starring Tom Hanks: let’s find out all the curiosity of the 2004 animated film directed by director Robert Zemeckis.

The film is listed in the 2006 Guinness Book of Records as the first fully digital film: all parts were made in digital capture.

Billy is the only person aboard the Polar Express, who is identified by name. The leading boy is never mentioned. However, according to books containing information about The Polar Express, the name is Chris, named after the novel’s author, Chris Van Allsburg.

Before the child gets on the Polar Express, the clock strikes 23:55. Time doesn’t change until the first Christmas present is unwrapped, towards the end of the film. With a budget of around $ 165 million, the film grossed around $ 313 million globally.

AWARDS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Oscar – 2005

Best sound editing nomination

Best sound nomination

Best Song Nomination to Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri

Golden Globe – 2005

Best Original Song Nomination

Polar Express with Tom Hanks, trailer

We leave you the trailer of the 2004 animated film directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks.