all the curiosities about the film with Tom Hanks

Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021 the 1995 film will be broadcast in prime time on Italia Uno Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks: we discover all the curiosity of the Robert Zemeckis film inspired by the book by Winston Groom.
The film won six Academy Awards statuettes and over the years it has become a real cult: the phrase is now famous: “Run Forrest, run!”. But let’s see, then, the curiosity.
- For the lead role, in addition to Tom Hanks, John Travolta, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase were also considered. Later, the director himself admitted that no one better than Tom Hanks could have handled this multifaceted and complex role.
- Tom Hanks, for Forrest Gump has given up on collecting a cachet for his share and asked to be rewarded with the collection percentages.
- In the famous scene where Forrest is speaking into the microphone in front of the hippie gathering and suddenly the sound gives way to silence: no one will ever know what Forrest could have said so extraordinary, because both the director and the screenwriter Eric Roth opted for this solution, not agreeing on what Forrest should have said.
- Many of the scenes in which Forrest runs were played by the young brother of the actor himself: Jim Hanks. Even Tom Hanks’ daughter, little Elizabeth made an appearance in the film: she is one of the girls who denies Forrest a seat on the school bus.
- The set for the war scenes featuring Forrest in battle in Vietnam was a golf course at a South Carolina resort. The thick grass of the Vietnamese jungle was actually that of the Fripp Island golf course.
- The actress who plays Forrest’s mom in real life is much younger! In fact, Sally Fields is only 10 years older than Tom Hanks! Despite this, his was a magnificent interpretation!