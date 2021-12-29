Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021 the 1995 film will be broadcast in prime time on Italia Uno Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks: we discover all the curiosity of the Robert Zemeckis film inspired by the book by Winston Groom.

Forrest Gump: all the curiosities about the film with Tom Hanks

Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021 the 1995 film will be broadcast in prime time on Italia Uno Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks: we discover all the curiosity of the film by Robert Zemeckis.

The film won six Academy Awards statuettes and over the years it has become a real cult: the phrase is now famous: “Run Forrest, run!”. But let’s see, then, the curiosity.