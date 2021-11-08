All the deferred installments of the “scrapping ter” and of the “balance and excerpt” must be paid by November

The pandemic fiscal respite is over. By November 30 (there are five days of tolerance therefore within the first week of December) the four installments 2021 of the scrapping ter and the arrears of 2020, whose payments have been postponed several times, must be paid to the Treasury.

At the moment no further facilitation is envisaged, therefore the payment will be made in a single solution so as not to invalidate the benefit.

The provision provides that all the installments of “Scrap-ter” and “Balance and excerpt” of 2020 must be paid by November 30, 2021. In short, by the end of November, after numerous postponements, everything that has not been paid in 2020 must be paid and in 2021.

The future? For some time there has been talk of a “scrapping quater” even if no decision has been taken. At the moment, the tax decree provides longer times, from 60 to 150 days, for the payment of the bills notified between September 1st and December 31st 2021, the readmission within the terms of the taxpayers who have lapsed from scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt following failure payment of the 2020 installments and the extension of the number of installments whose non-payment determines the forfeiture.

The single installment, however, does not convince the National Tax Institute and Confassociations which in a memoir to the Finance and Labor Commissions of the Senate explained how the difficulty of paying an often very high bill remains in a single solution and in a situation that still suffers the effects of the crisis linked to the pandemic.

(Unioneonline / L)

