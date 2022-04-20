all the details about how and when you plan to make us pay more

Netflix continues to revolutionize the night. First was their historic loss of subscribers and the announcement that they expect to lose 2 million more customers next quarter, then the announcement that they are seriously studying the possibility of adding a cheaper rate with advertising and now they have made official the end of bargain sharing counts globally.

No more sharing accounts for free

It is not the first time that we have news in this direction, but it seems that the last test that they had carried out in some South American countries has been the key to deciding how to do it throughout the world. In fact, Greg PetersCOO of Netflix, has recognized today that they had been exploring how to deal with this for between 1 or 2 years, noting that “we just did the first big tests, but it will take a while to figure it out and get the balance right“. But the plan goes ahead, though It will take at least a year to implement it.

How are they going to make us pay more? Netflix has ruled out using location services such as GPS to carry it out. Instead, it will use the IP address, device identifiers, and other information about the devices used to connect to Netflix. In this way they will find persistent use outside the home.

on netflix estimate that 100 million households share their account -which is practically equivalent to 45% of its clients-, of which 30 million belong to the United States and Canada. A lot of money could be made from there, and the method that the company uses today in its tests is as follows:

Netflix customers have the option to add subaccounts for people who don’t live with them. Each of them will have their own identifier and password, with their own profile and personalized recommendations. This way, if they decide to open their own account in the future, they would keep all their history.

Yes indeed, Obviously it is not free, but it does not have the same cost as an own account. To give you an approximate idea, the cheapest rate in Chile is equivalent to around 6.75 euros, while each of these subaccounts has an approximate cost of 2.7 euros. In Peru, the standard rate is around 6 euros compared to 1.9 euros per subaccount, while in Costa Rica the lowest rate is 8.99 dollars and an additional 2.99 dollars per subaccount.

It is not a disproportionate extrabut on Netflix they are going to have to handle this very carefully, because they also risk a more or less massive loss of subscribers who simply will no longer be compensated to remain customers.